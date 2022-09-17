Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 Video

How Lauda's crash led to F1's greatest ever comeback

Formula 1 history is full of incredible personalities and amazing comebacks, but Niki Lauda’s story stands out.

Listen to this article

In the latest of our “Short View Back to the Past” series, Kevin Turner turns his attention to F1’s greatest comeback.

If you’d like to find out more about some of Lauda’s finest moments, take a look at Niki Lauda’s top 10 greatest races by clicking here.

Which motorsport tale would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.

