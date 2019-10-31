Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

No deadline for teams to sign new Concorde, says Carey

shares
comments
No deadline for teams to sign new Concorde, says Carey
By:
Oct 31, 2019, 11:14 AM

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has downplayed the existence of any specific deadline for the 10 teams to sign the new Concorde Agreement.

Carey's comments come as FIA's World Motor Sport Council votes on Thursday to accept or reject the proposed technical, sporting and financial regulations for 2021.

The teams received a draft of the new document, which covers the 2021-’25 seasons, last week, and are now studying its implications.

Among the key changes compared to the current version are a new streamlined one-layer governance structure, with 10 votes for Liberty, 10 for the FIA and 10 for the teams, and a revised income distribution, with greater rewards for the teams further down the constructors’ championship table.

“Realistically what we put out is the structure of the business starting in 2021,” Carey told Wall Street analysts. “Our goal would be to get things signed off as soon as possible with the teams, just to remove the uncertainty around it.

“Essentially come 2021 we can say this is the way the sport is governed, and this is the way the sport operates. We obviously have the capability to create deadlines inside that. But the regulations had an approval process that they have to go through.

“These are more bilateral agreements that you can obviously create deadlines to, but the reality ends up being they are agreements about how the sport will be run and operate for the 2021 season.”

Read Also:

Carey believes that spreading the sport’s income more evenly between the 10 teams will work with cost cap to create a closer field.

“The cost cap is certainly we think critical to making it a more competitive sport, but we are also looking to address the revenue side of it to make it less skewed than it is today," he said.

"We still want to reward success on the track, respect an element of long-term success in the sport, but make it a more balanced distribution than it is today.

“So we will take steps on that. I think to me cost has a much more direct correlation to the competitive balance than revenue, although they both clearly are a part of it.

"The revenue is important to getting to a place where we have not just competition but healthier teams and a business model that is more inviting to new teams coming into it.

“Today we have a three-team competition at the front, and seven teams competing at the back. Those three teams at the front spend significantly more than the other teams – that’s clear.

“Are they spending that money because they get more revenue, a bigger share of the profit fund, or are they spending that money because their competitive spirit drives them to spend what they want to spend to win? Fact is those teams do get a larger share of the prize fund profit sharing.”

Carey said that the new governance structure will make the sport easier to manage.

“I don’t want to get into specifics of what we put in place and proposed to the teams, but I think the primary goal is to simplify the governance structure.

"I think today we feel we have a very cumbersome governance structure. There are two layers of approval, it’s a very complicated vote, a lot of different parties get involved.

"If there was one goal overall overriding in all this, it’s a complicated sport with enough complicated issues already, it’s to simplify the decision making structure so we can move forward, and not have the complicated dynamics we’ve had to some degree in the past.”

Next article
Wolff: Wins sweeter after qualifying "slaps" from Ferrari

Previous article

Wolff: Wins sweeter after qualifying "slaps" from Ferrari

Next article

How serious is the threat to Renault's F1 future?

How serious is the threat to Renault's F1 future?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

2
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

3
World Superbike

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host

2h
4
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

1h
5
Vintage

Joe Gibbs Racing History With Interstate, Part 8

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.