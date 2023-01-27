Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ford: F1’s boom means it "requires consideration"
Formula 1 News

No Ferrari number one driver, but Vasseur won't hesitate to "take action"

New Ferrari Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur says there will be no number one driver at the team this season, but he won't hesitate to "take action" if needed.

Luke Smith
By:
No Ferrari number one driver, but Vasseur won't hesitate to "take action"
Listen to this article

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both won races for Ferrari last year, but it was Leclerc who finished the season second in the championship, 62 points clear of Sainz, who admitted he struggled to adapt to the Ferrari F1-75 car as quickly as his teammate.

Talk of team orders between Leclerc and Sainz emerged as early as round four at Imola last season after Leclerc forged an early lead at the top of the championship by winning two of the first three races. But Ferrari maintained that it never looked to throw its efforts behind a single driver.

Vasseur took over at Ferrari earlier this month, and previously worked with Leclerc during the Monegasque's rookie F1 season at Sauber in 2018.

Speaking on Thursday in his first media briefing since becoming team principal, Vasseur made clear that Ferrari would not enter the season with a designated number one driver, but added he would intervene with team orders if needed.

"We have two very good drivers, both of them are able to do the job," said Vasseur.

"We will have the capacity to provide them exactly the same car and the same structure and the same support. What is clear that the target is to win with Ferrari and for Ferrari.

"There will be no number one or number two. But if at one stage, we have to take action, I will take action.

"It doesn't matter if it's for one or the other, but if at one stage of the season I have to do something, I will do it."

Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari

Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

New Leclerc contract 'not a priority' for Vasseur

While both Leclerc and Sainz are under contract at Ferrari until the end of the 2024 season, Leclerc's future is expected to be a talking point following Vasseur's arrival.

Leclerc has been the leading performer at Ferrari in each of his four seasons at the team, and looked set to mount a challenge for the championship last year after his strong start.

Leclerc ended the year with more pole positions than any other driver, only for his title bid to fade as Ferrari struggled to keep up with Red Bull's race pace, as well as being hindered by poor reliability and some strategy errors.

Read Also:

But Vasseur said his immediate focus was on the team's on-track performance, not resolving Leclerc's future, noting there was still time to run on his existing deal.

"I don't want to put this topic on the table today, I think it wouldn't be a good way to start the collaboration," said Vasseur.

"We have to be focused on the sporting side, to get results. And it's like for the wedding, if both sides of the table are happy with the situation, that we will continue.

"But I think it's not the priority today. We have a good relationship. And we'll have time to discuss about this.

"First, I think the only topic today, we have to be focused on pure performance and to get results."

shares
comments

Related video

Ford: F1’s boom means it "requires consideration"
Previous article

Ford: F1’s boom means it "requires consideration"
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Vasseur "convinced" Ferrari has everything it needs to win F1 title
Formula 1

Vasseur "convinced" Ferrari has everything it needs to win F1 title

Andretti only new team to express interest to FIA in joining F1 grid
Formula 1

Andretti only new team to express interest to FIA in joining F1 grid

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Latest news

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

Renger van der Zande produced fastest lap for Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac in the new GTP class’s final systems check before tomorrow’s 61st Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice

It wasn’t that long ago Chase Briscoe was just hoping to secure a fulltime ride in the NASCAR Cup Series and he could soon be the veteran driver at one of the sport’s top organizations.

WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024
WEC WEC

WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024

The FIA World Endurance Championship has admitted that it is examining alternatives to Sebring for the US round of the series from 2024.

Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode
IMSA IMSA

Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode

Ricky Taylor has zero worries over the pace of the new Acura ARX-06, but believes the new GTP cars will encounter several sensor issues over the course of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss Prime

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

OPINION: Fred Vasseur has spent only a few weeks as team principal for the Ferrari Formula 1 team, but is already intent on taking the Scuderia back to the very top. And despite it being arguably the most demanding job in motorsport, the Frenchman is relishing the challenge

Formula 1
13 h
The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023 Prime

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Changes to the regulations for season two of Formula 1's ground-effects era aim to smooth out last year’s troubles and shut down loopholes. But what areas have been targeted, and what impact will this have?

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2023
Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history? Prime

Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?

Who are the quickest drivers in Formula 1 history? Luke Smith asked a jury of experienced and international panel of experts and F1 insiders. Some of them have worked closely with F1’s fastest-ever drivers – so who better to vote on our all-time top 50? We’re talking all-out speed here rather than size of trophy cabinet, so the results may surprise you…

Formula 1
Jan 25, 2023
One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1 Prime

One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

OPINION: During what is traditionally a very quiet time of year in the Formula 1 news cycle, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been generating headlines. He’s been commenting on massive topics in a championship that loves them, but also addressing necessary smaller changes too. Here we suggest a further refinement that would be a big boon to fans

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2023
How can McLaren keep hold of Norris? Prime

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

Lando Norris is no longer the young cheeky-chappy at McLaren; he’s now the established ace. And F1's big guns will come calling if the team can’t give him a competitive car. Here's what the team needs to do to retain its prize asset

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2023
What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make? Prime

What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?

While a quick pitstop can make all the difference to the outcome of a Formula 1 race, most team managers say consistency is more important than pure speed. MATT KEW analyses the fastest pitstops from last season to see which ones – if any – made a genuine impact

Formula 1
Jan 23, 2023
When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter Prime

When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter

Modern Formula 1 fans have grown accustomed to a lull in racing during winter in the northern hemisphere. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when teams headed south of the equator rather than bunkering down in the factory. And why not? There was fun to be had, money to be made and reputations to forge…

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2023
What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure Prime

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Porsche whipped up a frenzy thanks to a cryptic social media post last week, and though it turned out to be a false alarm, it also highlighted more just why manufacturers remain such an important element in terms of the attraction that they bring to F1. It is little wonder that several other manufacturers are bidding for a slice of the action.

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.