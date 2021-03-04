Domenicali: F1 may not have podiums after sprint race

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
234 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
275 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
282 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Haas F1 claims Russian flag design not a result of WADA ruling
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Domenicali: F1 may not have podiums after sprint race

By:

Formula 1 may elect to skip having a normal podium after its Saturday sprint races in a bid to not take the shine off the main Grand Prix on Sunday.

Domenicali: F1 may not have podiums after sprint race

The sport’s bosses are currently putting together the final plans for the trial of a Saturday qualifying race at select events this year.

If the plans gets the necessary support from teams, which looks likely, then the revised format is set to run at the Canadian, Italian and Brazilian Grands Prix.

One of the factors being considered is to ensure that the shorter race on Saturday does not detract from the focus being on the main race on Sunday.

That is why, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said that thoughts are being given to making sure that nothing allows the Saturday event to overshadow the main event.

“We are defining the sprint races now and we will present the programme before the Bahrain Grand Prix,” said Domenicali, at an event where F1 revealed a new tie-up with Ferrari Trento to provide its sparkling wine for the podiums from this year.

“We have to make sure that there is a difference between the iconic celebration of the race – which is the iconic moment at the end of the event on Sunday afternoon.

“That's the peak of the event and that has to be kept separate from the other moments. So the most important celebration will still be Sunday afternoon, and not Saturday.”

Read Also:

F1 is still weighing up a formal title for the sprint race, and one of the main suggestions being considered for it to be labelled simply the ‘qualifying race’.

However, Renault executive director Marcin Budkowski has suggested an alternative name idea, as he reckoned the shake-up to the weekend schedule would be good for the spectacle.

“Sprint races, or whatever they’re going to be called - super qualifying - it’s excitement over three days,” he said.

“We can qualify on the Friday, race on the Saturday, and race again on the Sunday. And we’re going to go a lot less prepared into qualifying. For the fans at the circuit or at home, it’s three days of excitement.

“Teams sometimes look at it, and we’re so obsessed about competing with each other, we’re so obsessed about proving our competitiveness and performance, but we need to put on a good show.

“I think that’s going to help putting a good show for the fans. So let’s try new formats. It’s a great opportunity to see if it’s something we want to carry over for the next seasons.”

shares
comments

Related video

Haas F1 claims Russian flag design not a result of WADA ruling

Previous article

Haas F1 claims Russian flag design not a result of WADA ruling
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Has Vettel got his mojo back with Aston Martin?

2h
2
Supercars

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

16h
3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
Formula 1

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"

7h
Latest news
Domenicali: F1 may not have podiums after sprint race
Formula 1

Domenicali: F1 may not have podiums after sprint race

22m
Haas F1 claims Russian flag design not a result of WADA ruling
Formula 1

Haas F1 claims Russian flag design not a result of WADA ruling

2h
Has Vettel got his mojo back with Aston Martin?
Formula 1

Has Vettel got his mojo back with Aston Martin?

2h
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare
Formula 1

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

4h
Schumacher spent week in quarantine for Haas F1 seat fit
Formula 1

Schumacher spent week in quarantine for Haas F1 seat fit

5h
Latest videos
Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A 04:10
Formula 1
3h

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A "Green Mercedes" Formula 1 Car

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021 12:02
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin 01:09
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

Aston Martin is back to F1 02:55
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Aston Martin is back to F1

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Schumacher spent week in quarantine for Haas F1 seat fit
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher spent week in quarantine for Haas F1 seat fit

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
4h
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era Prime

The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era

Ferrari is starting its post-Sebastian Vettel age by welcoming Carlos Sainz in alongside Charles Leclerc. But while Sainz has a tough challenge to match his new teammate, Ferrari is also sending a message that previous intra-team spats must end

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine Prime

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine

OPINION: It's been an uneasy ride for Esteban Ocon since his F1 comeback - and fresh challenges lie in wait as he's joined by double world champion Fernando Alonso in the newly rebranded Alpine team. STUART CODLING sets out a roadmap to success…

Formula 1
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

Has Vettel got his mojo back with Aston Martin?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Has Vettel got his mojo back with Aston Martin?

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"

"Not proud" Mazepin vows to learn from video incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Not proud" Mazepin vows to learn from video incident

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

Rea wants dropped scores in WSBK during pandemic
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea wants dropped scores in WSBK during pandemic

Latest news

Domenicali: F1 may not have podiums after sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Domenicali: F1 may not have podiums after sprint race

Haas F1 claims Russian flag design not a result of WADA ruling
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas F1 claims Russian flag design not a result of WADA ruling

Has Vettel got his mojo back with Aston Martin?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Has Vettel got his mojo back with Aston Martin?

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.