Norris concerned over 'stupid and selfish' Silverstone F1 protest repeat
McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris is concerned over a repeat of last year’s “selfish” protest at the British Grand Prix.
The opening lap of last year’s Silverstone race was red-flagged after Zhou Guanyu flipped his Alfa Romeo on the run to Turn 1.
This neutralising of the race was fortunate, however, as members of Just Stop Oil were making their way onto the Wellington Straight as the field trundled down the section of track at reduced speed.
In the year since this incursion, protestors for the group have interrupted the Snooker World Championship, the Rugby Premiership final and the recent second Ashes cricket test.
Asked if he fears an interruption this year, Norris said: “There’s a concern over it, of course. I’m not going to lie, it’s a stupid thing to do, to put yourself – your life – in danger with cars driving around.
“It’s a very selfish thing to do at the same time, this particular act of what happened last year, because of the consequence it has on the person that is driving the car if something happened.
“But at the same time, it’s not my area of expertise and everyone has a right to do such a thing [protest]. I guess there are some good ways of doing it and some worse ways.”
Police at the circuit dealing with potential protestors
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton recently voiced his support for the group’s cause but urged that any protest at the British Grand Prix be done in the right way, a call echoed by Norris.
The McLaren driver added: “I think that is the most important thing.
“I don’t want to think of it as a concern. I feel that Silverstone will do the best job that they can to stop these kind of things.
“I just hope that people are smart enough to not do such a thing again. There are plenty of other ways and much safer ways to get just as much attention and to do what they want to do.
“I guess I support it, as long as they do it in the right way. I hope it [a track invasion] doesn’t happen again, because it’s not just bad for them, it’s also a big consequence for the person who could [be caught up in it].”
Related video
Williams unveils 800-race anniversary livery for British GP F1
Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao
Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics
Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics
Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress
Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Latest news
Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop
Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop
Townsville Supercars: Brown sets early pace
Townsville Supercars: Brown sets early pace Townsville Supercars: Brown sets early pace
PremiAir Racing splits with team principal
PremiAir Racing splits with team principal PremiAir Racing splits with team principal
How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension
How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.