Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / Breaking news

Norris says he "effed it all up" in Imola qualifying

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris said he is "annoyed with myself" after losing third on the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix grid due to exceeding track limits, admitting he "effed it all up".

Norris had already been rapid with a third-fastest time in Q1 and second place in Q2 and looked set to record his best ever qualifying result in a tightly contested Q3 shootout.

The Briton set a time which would have been good for third on the grid, behind polesitter Lewis Hamilton while splitting the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, but saw his fastest laptime deleted due exceeding the track limits at Imola's Turn 9.

Instead, Norris ended up seventh on the grid, behind teammate Daniel Ricciardo, courtesy of his second-best laptime which was four tenths off the frontrunners.

Even though his track limits violation appeared extremely marginal Norris took the full blame for losing his best time, admitting he "effed it all up".

"Yeah, pretty disappointed, pretty annoyed with myself," Norris told Sky Sports F1.

"I think it was a very good day until then, the team did an awesome job. You know, the car really came alive in qualifying.

"We made a lot of improvements on Friday, but that one lap that I don't need to make a mistake on I effed it all up. It's the same for everyone, so at the end of the day it's my mistake."

Despite being relegated from third to seventh on the grid, Norris said he was happy with the rapid pace McLaren showed at Imola despite a slow start to the weekend in Friday practice.

"Yeah, I'm really happy," Norris replied when asked about his McLaren's potential. "Not with my job I've done but with the team.

"I think we didn't start the weekend off well at all. We really struggled in the beginning, but we made a lot of improvements.

"And I think we kind of understood a little bit more how the car works and how it comes alive, and a better operating window.

"That's one of the things we had to learn from Bahrain, where we struggled. We changed it this weekend and we've done a better job, just I didn't."

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP
Drivers Lando Norris
Author Filip Cleeren

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
18h
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

