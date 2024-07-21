Norris: "Fair" to give Piastri Hungarian GP win despite championship "hurt"

Lando Norris has conceded that "it hurts" to have given up the Hungarian Grand Prix victory to McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri as he fights for a maiden Formula 1 title, though he insisted it was the "fair" result.

The Briton again failed to turn pole position into the lead at the first corner as Piastri took the initiative on the inside, Norris instead forced to battle with Max Verstappen.

Watch: Piastri Takes The Win in Tension Filled F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Reaction

With the Red Bull driver yielding after instruction from his team having run off-track to overtake Norris, McLaren found itself with a clear one-two that never looked largely under threat.

A small mistake in the middle stint of the race allowed Norris to close up to Piastri, who at one stage was some five seconds up on his team-mate, which created a difficult scenario for the Woking-based outfit.

In electing to box Norris first and cover off any remaining threat from Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Verstappen behind, McLaren allowed the championship protagonist past Piastri by virtue of the undercut - all the more powerful in Hungary given the track surface and hot temperatures.

McLaren was forced to plead with Norris to make a switch that was promised to Piastri before his stop - Norris only pulling across with three laps to go, almost 20 laps after the pitstop window.

Asked how difficult a choice it was to allow Piastri through, Norris replied: "It was tough. I think it would be tough for anyone when you're leading the race to give it up.

"I was obviously put in the position, so they made me box first and gave me the chance to lead the race and to pull away quite comfortably. I did what I was doing, but it also gave me the opportunity to do so, you know. Therefore, I think it was fair just to give the position back.

"I don't want to come across like a guy who's not fair. Oscar's done a lot for me in the past and helped me in many races. He drove a better race than I did, you know, he got a good start, he got a better start and mine sucked. He deserved it and it was the right thing to do."

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2nd position, arrives on the podium Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

But admitting "it hurts", Norris added: "Anytime you're going to give away a win, give it to someone.

"I know I almost shouldn't have it in the first place, which is I think the main point. When you're leading the race and you have to give it back, it hurts. Especially because from a drivers' championship [viewpoint], every point will help.

"I know I'm a hell of a long way behind Max in the championship, I get that. No one needs to tell me that. Seven points that I threw away today or gave away today. Not because of switching positions, just because of a bad start again. And that's where I lost my race today.

"So, a tough one."

While Norris was frustrated over yet another missed opportunity, having seen wins slip through his grasp in Austria and Great Britain most recently, he pointed to the achievement in McLaren picking up a first 1-2 finish since the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, a race where he trailed Daniel Ricciardo home.

"I don't want to let it take away the fact that we had a 1-2 as a team. That's an incredible achievement from everyone, first one since Monza, but I think like our first one is on pure merit, we've been quick all weekend, we were first-second in qualifying yesterday, we were first-second again today.

"It's a good feeling you know and for the whole team everyone's extremely happy with that so just very proud, happy with the journey we're on, happy with the progress we're making, and more the same next time would be nice."

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2nd position, celebrates with his team on arrival in Parc Ferme Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Norris has failed to turn pole into a post-first-corner advantage on numerous occasions this year, often leading to anger after the race.

Addressing the latest issue, he explained: "I need to go review it.

"I just had a bad shift into second and... my launch was fine, my reaction, my launch was good and I shifted into second and just had a massive cut. I don't know, but it's something I'll go look at."