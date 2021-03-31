Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
234 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
249 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
255 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B
Formula 1 / News

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl

By:

McLaren Formula 1 team principal Andreas Seidl believes Lando Norris' fourth place in the Bahrain Grand Prix is proof he has "made the next step" ahead of his third season.

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl

Norris started the 2021 F1 season opener in seventh, one spot behind his new McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, but drove a measured race to finish fourth which included bold overtakes on Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly.

Starting his third season as a Formula 1 driver, team boss Seidl believes Norris has put the lessons he learned in the past to good use, hailing his "very controlled" race.

"I think we have seen all weekend, especially in qualifying and the race, that Lando made the next step," Seidl commented.

"It's something we ought to expect from a young driver, especially in his first years, to make these steps because that’s how you become a top guy in this sport.

"It was great to see how he pulled it off because it really was a very controlled race from his side.

"He pushed when he had to push and he controlled the race when he was in a position to control it."

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Norris said he was particularly satisfied with his race pace in Sakhir, an area he admitted "wasn't very good a couple of years ago".

Seidl agreed with his driver's assessment and believed part of that progress is down to the Briton's increased confidence and experience.

"If I look at the way he works together with his engineers, how he communicates during a practice session, during qualifying, during the race, under stress, you simply see he was building up the experience and the confidence over the last two years," the German explained.

"Now he implements again everything digested over winter and he has learned from himself, and that results in the lap times and the performance in the race.

"I think tyre management today, he did a sensational job, he would push when it was needed. He was fully under control and that was obviously great to see."

Read Also:

McLaren left Bahrain sitting in third in the constructors' championship, the same place it claimed in 2020, which Seidl said was encouraging for the rest of the campaign.

"I’m very happy with what the team pulled off this weekend. because I think the hard work everyone has put in over winter was paying off," he added.

"The gap for example, to [winner] Lewis [Hamilton], was only about 45 seconds I think.

"In a race where these guys at the front were flat out that’s an encouraging sign, because it confirms again we made a good step forward with the car."

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B

Previous article

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lando Norris
Teams McLaren
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

5h
2
Formula 1

Fireproof racing suits - Combining protection and style

3
WRC

WRC hybrid move safeguards M-Sport's immediate future

4h
4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news
Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl
Formula 1

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl

4m
Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B
Formula 1

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B

3h
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime
Formula 1

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

3h
Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet
Formula 1

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

5h
Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint
Formula 1

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint

16h
Latest videos
Bahrain GP: Ferrari growth and incredible Red Bull 17:34
Formula 1
50m

Bahrain GP: Ferrari growth and incredible Red Bull

Valtteri and Lewis' BIG F1 2021 Catch-Up! 12:58
Formula 1
4h

Valtteri and Lewis' BIG F1 2021 Catch-Up!

2021 Bahrain Grand Prix best photos 02:14
Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021

2021 Bahrain Grand Prix best photos

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Mar 27, 2021

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021 07:09
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021

More from
Filip Cleeren
Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint

Vettel accepts blame for Ocon Bahrain F1 collision Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel accepts blame for Ocon Bahrain F1 collision

Mazepin "very angry" with himself for early Bahrain exit Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin "very angry" with himself for early Bahrain exit

More from
Lando Norris
Norris plays down McLaren’s pace in Bahrain GP practice Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris plays down McLaren’s pace in Bahrain GP practice

Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’

The image battle facing F1's 'nice guy' Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

The image battle facing F1's 'nice guy'

More from
McLaren
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Ricciardo confident overtaking won't suffer with McLaren
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo confident overtaking won't suffer with McLaren

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
3h
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Fastest in every session, all signs pointed towards Red Bull and Max Verstappen starting the 2021 F1 season with a victory. That it didn't pan out that way, and Lewis Hamilton scored a surprising win, owes much to an aggressive Mercedes strategy and a pre-race tyre selection that Verstappen would later question

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing Prime

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing

When the flag drops, you know what stops... And it's about time, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2021
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Trending Today

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

Fireproof racing suits - Combining protection and style
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Fireproof racing suits - Combining protection and style

WRC hybrid move safeguards M-Sport's immediate future
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC hybrid move safeguards M-Sport's immediate future

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

MotoGP champion Mir denied Qatar podium by "ambition"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Mir denied Qatar podium by "ambition"

FWT 2017 Rok qualiying report
Kart Kart / Qualifying report

FWT 2017 Rok qualiying report

Extreme sports legend Pastrana joins ROC 2022 line-up
General General / Breaking news

Extreme sports legend Pastrana joins ROC 2022 line-up

Latest news

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull plans Imola push to improve RB16B

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.