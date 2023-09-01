Norris having "lots" of back issues with current F1 cars
McLaren driver Lando Norris says he has had "lots of issues" with his back since Formula 1 moved back to running ground-effect cars at the start of the 2022 championship.
The current generation of cars must be run very low to the ground and be very stiffly sprung for the underfloor venturi tunnels and floor edges to generate the best downforce levels when working in conjunction with the rear diffuser.
This has in turn changed how drivers feel their machines traversing the course compared to the ultra-high-downforce aerodynamic design era where Norris made his F1 debut in 2019.
Drivers are also unable to attack kerbs in the same way as before with the ground-effect cars without them becoming unsettled.
Most famously, the porpoising phenomenon across 2022 caused several drivers to complain about back problems - Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton struggling to climb from his W13 after last year's Baku race.
Discussing the idea of future F1 designs perhaps having softer rides ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, Norris said he "would love" such a change.
"I wouldn't say no, if we could have softer cars or something that makes it a bit more like it was in 2019, 2020, 2021," he added.
"I've struggled a lot with my back. I've had to make quite a few seats and do a lot more training just to try and strengthen my back, my lower back.
"I've had a lot of issues over the last 12 months or so. Similar to Carlos [Sainz].
Press Conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: FIA Pool
"I guess everyone's had different things and struggles with different bits and cars are different and whatever.
"A bit of it including the car and how stiff it is. I've struggled quite a bit."
The drivers speaking alongside Norris in the pre-event press conference at Monza – Nico Hulkenberg, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez – said they had not suffered similar back issues since the start of 2022.
Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas joked: "My back was already destroyed in 2015 [when he raced for Williams], so there's no feeling anymore, so it doesn't matter!"
He added: "Everyone will always search for performance versus comfort. You take it, even with not being so comfortable in the car.
"And that would definitely be improved somehow by the regulations, not by the teams – because teams wouldn't go softer if it's slower."
Leclerc, whose Ferrari squad had one of the 2022 cars that porpoised most dramatically, claimed: "Even the porpoising wasn't something that was really disturbing me – I don't know why."
Verstappen: Working with new performance engineer is “incredible”
McLaren unveils revamped Monza F1 wings to avoid Spa top speed woes
McLaren pours cold water on Norris Red Bull F1 switch talk
McLaren pours cold water on Norris Red Bull F1 switch talk McLaren pours cold water on Norris Red Bull F1 switch talk
McLaren enjoys being "heavily challenged" by vocal Norris on F1 team radio
McLaren enjoys being "heavily challenged" by vocal Norris on F1 team radio McLaren enjoys being "heavily challenged" by vocal Norris on F1 team radio
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
McLaren unveils revamped Monza F1 wings to avoid Spa top speed woes
McLaren unveils revamped Monza F1 wings to avoid Spa top speed woes McLaren unveils revamped Monza F1 wings to avoid Spa top speed woes
Norris explains F1 radio anger that makes him "look like an idiot"
Norris explains F1 radio anger that makes him "look like an idiot" Norris explains F1 radio anger that makes him "look like an idiot"
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Latest news
IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes
IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes
2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari 2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises
Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises
JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole
JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.