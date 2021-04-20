Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Russell insists Bottas crash won’t harm Mercedes relationship
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Leclerc should have passed Verstappen at Imola restart

By:

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris reckons Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc should have passed Max Verstappen during the eventual 2021 Imola race winner’s brief off-track moment at the red flag restart.

Norris: Leclerc should have passed Verstappen at Imola restart

Verstappen was preparing to take the pack back up to racing speed after the Emilia Romagna event had been suspended to clear up the wreckage from George Russell and Valtteri Bottas crashing heavily, when the Red Bull driver lost control at the final corners.

He speared left over the kerbs of the first Rivazza turn, appearing to briefly put all four wheels across the white line at the track's edge – although footage from Leclerc's car is unclear that this happened.

Had Leclerc opted to press on, Verstappen would have been entitled to try and repass before the first safety car line (the lap was considered to be in effect another formation lap despite the lack of standing start), but the Ferrari driver also would have been permitted to race to the line as he would have had taken over as head of the queue.

In any case, Leclerc felt Verstappen "always had one wheel on the track" and so did not attack, but Norris, who was running behind the two leaders at the time of the incident, believes the Ferrari driver should have gambled on getting ahead and arguing his case later.

"I had a great view of it," said Norris. "Quite funny actually. I think Charles could have gone past him, in my opinion.

"At that stage Max was out of control and going left and Charles kind-of just hit the brakes and slowed down and stopped.

"At some point he has to go past Max because he was facing the barrier for a lot of the corner.

"I don't know. We have to maybe ask the guys in charge what the exact ruling is for going off, as off-track, all four wheels off the track and example of [qualifying, where Norris lost his final Q3 time for running too wide at Piratella].

"But at the same time Max was going very slow, so it was like Charles could have driven past him at the point. I'm not sure.

"I think if I was in P2, I would have gone for it, because you have a chance at winning then. It's a risk [that's] worth it."

Read Also:

Norris quickly passed Leclerc after the Ferrari driver fell back from the rear of Verstappen's car when the Red Bull driver eventually instigated the restart, but later lost second place to the resurgent Lewis Hamilton.

Explaining how he approached the final stint, Norris, who defied Hamilton's advances for five laps, said: "I pretty much started saving the tyres from lap one after the restart, knowing that the last couple of laps were going to be pretty tough [with Norris on the soft tyres compared to the mediums Hamilton, Verstappen and Leclerc were running].

"And they were. Especially with Lewis at the end. A lot of focus was the last couple of corners, getting the deployment right, using the battery in the right way.

"I was trying to save up as much as possible. In the end, I didn't have enough rear tyre out of the last two corners and the chicane to hold him behind, but I tried.

"It was a nice little battle. It's nice to be racing unusual cars, I guess for us – a Red Bull, a Mercedes, and Ferraris and things like that.

"It's nice to be going up against them. Hopefully we can have some more of that in the future."

shares
comments

Related video

Russell insists Bottas crash won’t harm Mercedes relationship

Previous article

Russell insists Bottas crash won’t harm Mercedes relationship
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness

7h
2
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Emilia Romagna GP

18h
3
Formula 1

Norris: Leclerc should have passed Verstappen at Imola restart

26min
4
Formula 1

Knife-edge F1 battle risks Red Bull/Mercedes development war

4h
5
DTM

Auer, Mercedes fastest at Hockenheim as DTM test ends

Latest news
Norris: Leclerc should have passed Verstappen at Imola restart
Formula 1

Norris: Leclerc should have passed Verstappen at Imola restart

26m
Russell insists Bottas crash won’t harm Mercedes relationship
Formula 1

Russell insists Bottas crash won’t harm Mercedes relationship

1h
Alonso: Playing catch-up in F1 is no excuse for current form
Formula 1

Alonso: Playing catch-up in F1 is no excuse for current form

1h
Latifi only realised he tagged Mazepin from TV replay
Formula 1

Latifi only realised he tagged Mazepin from TV replay

2h
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime
Formula 1

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

2h
Latest videos
Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Emilia Romagna GP best photos 02:34
Formula 1
20h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Emilia Romagna GP best photos

Why Bottas Wasn't At Fault In The Emilia Romagna GP | Formula 1 09:53
Formula 1
22h

Why Bottas Wasn't At Fault In The Emilia Romagna GP | Formula 1

Jon Noble on the Bottas-Russell clash 03:21
Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Jon Noble on the Bottas-Russell clash

Emilia Romagna race report 00:43
Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Emilia Romagna race report

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 00:42
Formula 1
Apr 17, 2021

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Leclerc explains why he didn't pass Verstappen on restart Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc explains why he didn't pass Verstappen on restart

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
2h
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Prime

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Rain before the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix promised to spice up the action, and the race certainly delivered on that. Max Verstappen got the best launch to win from Lewis Hamilton, but both got away with mistakes that could have had serious consequences

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Trending Today

How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Emilia Romagna GP

Norris: Leclerc should have passed Verstappen at Imola restart
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Leclerc should have passed Verstappen at Imola restart

Knife-edge F1 battle risks Red Bull/Mercedes development war
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Knife-edge F1 battle risks Red Bull/Mercedes development war

Auer, Mercedes fastest at Hockenheim as DTM test ends
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Testing report

Auer, Mercedes fastest at Hockenheim as DTM test ends

Dodge Charger never won at Daytona
Vintage Vintage / News

Dodge Charger never won at Daytona

Page Jones: A modern day miracle
USAC USAC / News

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

The fourth manufacturer gunning for Super GT title glory
Super GT Super GT / Interview

The fourth manufacturer gunning for Super GT title glory

Latest news

Norris: Leclerc should have passed Verstappen at Imola restart
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Leclerc should have passed Verstappen at Imola restart

Russell insists Bottas crash won’t harm Mercedes relationship
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell insists Bottas crash won’t harm Mercedes relationship

Alonso: Playing catch-up in F1 is no excuse for current form
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: Playing catch-up in F1 is no excuse for current form

Latifi only realised he tagged Mazepin from TV replay
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Latifi only realised he tagged Mazepin from TV replay

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.