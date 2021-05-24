Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings

By:

Lando Norris says he left his McLaren engineers "extremely nervous" after burning up his two track limit allowances by lap seven of Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix.

Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings

A new rule introduced for the Monte Carlo weekend meant the FIA was fully enforcing track limits for the chicane after the tunnel.

Drivers would be shown a black-and-white warning flag after cutting the corner twice, while a third offence would likely result in a time penalty.

Norris managed to skip across the kerbs twice early on in the race, and that left him on the verge of a penalty for the remainder of the afternoon.

"I missed the first apex part, the first part of the right and I still went to the left of the second one and lost time in both," he said.

"Both times I locked up there, but I think by about lap seven I had used both my opportunities to go off the track which I'm sure made my engineer Will extremely nervous.

"I'm sure it made certain other people very nervous too. So not an ideal start to the race, especially because I knew there were many more laps to go and the final stint, when you can be pushing more, if I made one more mistake and went off I would have a five-second penalty and [Sergio] Perez would be ahead of me."

Read Also:

As well as the track limits problem, Norris said that the closing stages of the race were made much more difficult by his McLaren not feeling so good on the hard tyre.

"It was a very hard car to drive," he said. "Much easier to lock-up and snatch the front, worse over the bumps and so on. Not a lot of confidence and, as soon as I heard where Sergio was in terms of his tyre strategy, how much later he boxed, I got pretty worried.

"But I kept it on the black stuff, which is the most important, didn't hit any walls, and as long as you are good out of the last corner and out of Turn 8, and you cover those two places well, he's not going to pass. So, it wasn't too bad."

The pressure from Perez, allied to the track limits situation meant that Norris did request his team to stop giving him radio messages.

"In the end I was telling Will to be quiet, because sometimes you just want to focus on what you need to be doing, just driving around the streets of Monaco," he said.

"You just want to be in your zone, in that way of just driving round, missing the barriers, just feeling confident and not having to think of any other things.

"So, when he's telling me there's a guy 20 seconds ahead, it's not something I cared too much about and I just wanted to concentrate on driving. Simple as that."

shares
comments
Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure

Previous article

Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Lando Norris
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue

6h
2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
Formula 1

Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings

22min
4
NASCAR Cup

Harvick 'never felt more unsafe' after racing in the rain at COTA

17h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

16h
Latest news
Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings
Formula 1

Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings

22m
Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure
Formula 1

Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure

31m
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime
Formula 1

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

1h
How revitalised Vettel redeemed himself in Monaco
Formula 1

How revitalised Vettel redeemed himself in Monaco

1h
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime
Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

3h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue 00:39
Formula 1
3h

Formula 1: Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue

Formula 1: Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement 00:31
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Bottas rues ‘big mistake’ at pitstop after Monaco F1 retirement

Formula 1: Hamilton says Mercedes can’t afford another weekend like Monaco 01:04
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Hamilton says Mercedes can’t afford another weekend like Monaco

Formula 1: Verstappen: 00:39
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Verstappen: "Actions speak louder than words" after Monaco win

Formula 1: Verstappen wins in Monaco 06:50
Formula 1
21h

Formula 1: Verstappen wins in Monaco

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure
Formula 1

Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure

Ferrari: Leclerc's driveshaft would have failed with new gearbox Monaco GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Leclerc's driveshaft would have failed with new gearbox

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco podium was "stressful" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco podium was "stressful"

Norris: Being McLaren F1 team leader "is my goal" Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris: Being McLaren F1 team leader "is my goal"

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren will help Ricciardo "recalibrate" - Seidl Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren will help Ricciardo "recalibrate" - Seidl

F1 flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren
Formula 1

F1 flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
1h
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
3h
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
5h
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings

Harvick 'never felt more unsafe' after racing in the rain at COTA
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Harvick 'never felt more unsafe' after racing in the rain at COTA

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

Kyle Busch calls COTA track conditions 'treacherous'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch calls COTA track conditions 'treacherous'

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes warns F1 flexi-wing saga could lead to Baku protest

How revitalised Vettel redeemed himself in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

How revitalised Vettel redeemed himself in Monaco

Latest news

Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "made engineer nervous" with track limit warnings

Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes mistakes show Red Bull it needs to keep up pressure

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

How revitalised Vettel redeemed himself in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

How revitalised Vettel redeemed himself in Monaco

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.