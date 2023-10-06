Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton: Qatar circuit provides model to ditch F1 track limits Next / Qatar GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying

McLaren's Lando Norris has said making mistakes was "all I did today" after losing a front row start for Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix due to exceeding track limits.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Norris went second in Q3 in Losail for McLaren, which proved to be the second-fastest car through the high-speed corners behind Red Bull's dominant polesitter Max Verstappen.

But the Briton immediately realised he wouldn't start there as he had caught a slide into the Turn 10 left-hander that spat him out wide past the white line, which saw his lap time deleted.

Norris also lost his first, almost identical, Q3 time and therefore dropped all the way down to 10th on the grid for Sunday's grand prix.

Afterwards, he fully owned up for his messy qualifying session, and when asked by Sky Sports F1 if his car's pace still left him encouraged for the remainder of the weekend, he replied:

"I don't think like that. I just think of the job I'm meant to do today, which is put in good laps, don't make mistakes. And that's all I did today, so not a good day for me.

"The team has done a good job; I just messed it up. I just had a correction on oversteer and went off."

The slip-up briefly promoted his team-mate Oscar Piastri from fourth to third on the grid, but the Australian rookie also saw his best lap scrubbed, demoting him to sixth.

Piastri felt the slippery track was the main factor behind a total of 22 qualifying times being taken off the board for track limit violations.

"I think it's very tight and it's so easy to make mistakes, the track is very slippery, so not making things easy for us," he added.

"Obviously, it's a shame that we're a bit further back now for the main race, where the most points are, but there's definitely points up for grabs.

"We obviously get another crack at it tomorrow in qualifying and then the sprint too."

Team boss Andrea Stella acknowledged that it was "disappointing" that his drivers will start sixth and 10th instead of second and fourth. But he refused to call Sunday's race an exercise in damage limitation, confident that both his drivers are able to retake their positions at the front.

"It's a long weekend ahead of us and we don't only want to limit damage, we want to recover entirely the positions and go back to where we belong," he said.

Read Also:

"It's unfortunate, it's a bit disappointing, obviously, because the result doesn't reflect the potential of the car, which today was again, quite strong, which is encouraging.

"So, while it's a tough result to accept, at the same time the weekend is quite long. We have a sprint shootout, we have a sprint race, the race itself will be quite long and interesting from a tyre point of view, plenty of opportunity to recover.

"It looks like on this kind of track layout we are the second force at the moment."

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: Qatar circuit provides model to ditch F1 track limits

Qatar GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Aston Martin accepts F1 rivals did a "stronger job" developing 2023 cars

Aston Martin accepts F1 rivals did a "stronger job" developing 2023 cars

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Aston Martin accepts F1 rivals did a "stronger job" developing 2023 cars Aston Martin accepts F1 rivals did a "stronger job" developing 2023 cars

Horner: Red Bull must try to keep "riding the wave" of 2023 F1 success

Horner: Red Bull must try to keep "riding the wave" of 2023 F1 success

Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull must try to keep "riding the wave" of 2023 F1 success Horner: Red Bull must try to keep "riding the wave" of 2023 F1 success

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris rejects Alonso's “silly” suggestion that McLaren F1 is overconfident

Norris rejects Alonso's “silly” suggestion that McLaren F1 is overconfident

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Norris rejects Alonso's “silly” suggestion that McLaren F1 is overconfident Norris rejects Alonso's “silly” suggestion that McLaren F1 is overconfident

Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings

Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings

Formula 1

Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings Norris details why he thinks McLaren can beat Aston Martin in F1 standings

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren tips Mercedes to “jump back” strongly in F1 2024

McLaren tips Mercedes to “jump back” strongly in F1 2024

Formula 1

McLaren tips Mercedes to “jump back” strongly in F1 2024 McLaren tips Mercedes to “jump back” strongly in F1 2024

McLaren: No shortcut for Piastri in understanding F1 tyre deg challenge

McLaren: No shortcut for Piastri in understanding F1 tyre deg challenge

Formula 1

McLaren: No shortcut for Piastri in understanding F1 tyre deg challenge McLaren: No shortcut for Piastri in understanding F1 tyre deg challenge

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Latest news

F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens

F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens

Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin

Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

How Pirelli discovered F1's biggest tyre drama since the 2005 US GP

How Pirelli discovered F1's biggest tyre drama since the 2005 US GP

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

How Pirelli discovered F1's biggest tyre drama since the 2005 US GP How Pirelli discovered F1's biggest tyre drama since the 2005 US GP

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
GP Racing

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Matt Kew

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe