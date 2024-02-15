Subscribe
Formula 1 McLaren launch
News

Norris: McLaren hiding aero details due to "game of performance"

Lando Norris says that his McLaren Formula 1 team is reluctant to show too many details of the new MCL38 because the series is a “game of performance.”

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
McLaren MCL38 detail

The team launched its new car at Silverstone on Wednesday with no media presence and only issued pictures that appeared to disguise aerodynamic details.

Read Also:

Asked why the team was being so cautious, Lando Norris said it was simply a case of protecting its IP for as long as possible.

“Because we can!” he said. “Because it's a game of performance, and why would you ever want to give away anything? So you see what the car looks like. But you'll see in two weeks or something the rest. So, be patient.”

In a reference to Red Bull running at Silverstone earlier this week ahead of its launch event on Thursday evening, Norris’s team-mate Oscar Piastri added: “I mean, at least we showed our car before it went on track, unlike others!”

Team principal Andrea Stella said it was a simple choice of the team to do something different, having hosted an event with a strong media presence at its Woking base last year.

“We have seen recently that teams decided to have some style to launch the car like we had last year,” he said. “Where there was a show, or it was launched at the theatre, at MTC, live streaming.

“But we also see that sometimes you may want to have just a lower profile in launching your car. So, I guess also, these approaches can be alternated over time. And we went from last year's glamorous one to this year, which is low-profile.

McLaren MCL38

McLaren MCL38

Photo by: McLaren

“This is not only technical, or operational aspects, this is also marketing and commercial. So you know, Formula 1 is a large business, is not only technical, like I say, and we need to take into account all these requirements and variety of approaches.”

Asked if what has been seen of the car thus far was representative, he added: "I would say pretty accurate. I wouldn't be prepared for anything too shocking."

Stella also noted that from his own observations of rival cars they are looking more similar than in the past two seasons, which could be reflected in a closer field.

"This is the first year with these new regulations that, based on what we have seen in the early photographs of the cars, the microscopic shapes seem to be starting to converge,” he said.

“At the same time, a lot of the performance is actually in the details and in the millimetre game, so the fact that the cars start to look similar [won't necessarily mean] that performance will converge.

“But certainly this could be a first important factor. So I would expect some of these convergences.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Alonso: Three days of single-car testing "unfair" on F1 drivers
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Wolff: No "crystal ball" on when Mercedes can beat Red Bull

Wolff: No "crystal ball" on when Mercedes can beat Red Bull

Formula 1
Mercedes launch

Wolff: No "crystal ball" on when Mercedes can beat Red Bull Wolff: No "crystal ball" on when Mercedes can beat Red Bull

Mercedes unveils new 2024 F1 car, the W15, at Silverstone

Mercedes unveils new 2024 F1 car, the W15, at Silverstone

Formula 1
Mercedes launch

Mercedes unveils new 2024 F1 car, the W15, at Silverstone Mercedes unveils new 2024 F1 car, the W15, at Silverstone

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?

Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
McLaren launch

Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win? Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

Formula 1

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren? Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

Norris: Race wins, not F1 title, the realistic goal before 2026

Norris: Race wins, not F1 title, the realistic goal before 2026

Formula 1

Norris: Race wins, not F1 title, the realistic goal before 2026 Norris: Race wins, not F1 title, the realistic goal before 2026

McLaren
More from
McLaren
McLaren targets early F1 2024 upgrades in three key areas

McLaren targets early F1 2024 upgrades in three key areas

Formula 1
McLaren launch

McLaren targets early F1 2024 upgrades in three key areas McLaren targets early F1 2024 upgrades in three key areas

The new directions McLaren has found with its evolutionary MCL38

The new directions McLaren has found with its evolutionary MCL38

Formula 1
McLaren launch

The new directions McLaren has found with its evolutionary MCL38 The new directions McLaren has found with its evolutionary MCL38

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alpine launch

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

Latest news

Reddick wins Duel #1; Johnson makes Daytona 500 field

Reddick wins Duel #1; Johnson makes Daytona 500 field

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Reddick wins Duel #1; Johnson makes Daytona 500 field Reddick wins Duel #1; Johnson makes Daytona 500 field

Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener

Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener

Denny Hamlin taking more 'selfish' approach to Daytona 500

Denny Hamlin taking more 'selfish' approach to Daytona 500

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Denny Hamlin taking more 'selfish' approach to Daytona 500 Denny Hamlin taking more 'selfish' approach to Daytona 500

Sato returning to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Indy 500

Sato returning to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Indy 500

Indy IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Sato returning to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Indy 500 Sato returning to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Indy 500

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?

Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
McLaren launch

Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win? Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?

The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car

The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mercedes launch

The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe