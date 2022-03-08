Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Next / Why Red Bull's RB18 F1 innovation isn't just about sidepods
Formula 1 News

Norris: Mercedes and Red Bull "a little bit ahead" of McLaren

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris believes Mercedes and Red Bull are still on top after 2022's first week of testing in Barcelona.

Norris: Mercedes and Red Bull "a little bit ahead" of McLaren
By:
Listen to this article

Both Norris' McLaren team and Ferrari stole the early headlines two weeks ago across three days of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Norris topped the first day of running and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc headed the second, before Lewis Hamilton and George Russell put Mercedes on top on the third and final day of testing.

Norris, who was quick to play down McLaren's pace and said he'd rather have finished last to keep expectations in check, believes Mercedes and Red Bull, the two dominant forces of 2021, are still ahead of the game despite the 2022 rules reset.

"Mercedes never look like that good in testing – until they get to the first race. If they're good in testing, it means they're probably going to be incredible by the first race," he joked.

"So, no, I think everyone is working on their own programmes, everyone is on different fuel loads and power modes and whatever.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Erik Junius

"We can see a picture, we can see we are in decent position, but then Mercedes and Ferrari have looked very good since day one. They've been at the top of the timesheets every single time and their long run pace looks good.

"Ferrari look very strong, but Mercedes and Red Bull are right there with us and if anything, I would say a little bit ahead at the moment."

Read Also:

Norris, who admitted McLaren's test was "not perfect" but still enjoyed a productive three days shared between he and teammate Daniel Riccardo, stressed McLaren had a lot of areas to improve if it wants to make the next step and challenge the top teams.

"Personally, I feel like we have a lot of work to do as team if we want to be fighting with them," the Briton added.

"That's expected but I think we know there's still many things for us to improve on to get to the level they're at."

shares
comments

Related video

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review
Previous article

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review
Next article

Why Red Bull's RB18 F1 innovation isn't just about sidepods

Why Red Bull's RB18 F1 innovation isn't just about sidepods
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Williams: Albon has "exceeded expectations" in first weeks
Formula 1

Williams: Albon has "exceeded expectations" in first weeks

How porpoising could trigger a qualifying dilemma in F1 2022
Formula 1

How porpoising could trigger a qualifying dilemma in F1 2022

Cautious Norris "would rather be last" on first day of F1 testing Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Cautious Norris "would rather be last" on first day of F1 testing

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren reckons F1 teams will solve porpoising headache early on
Formula 1

McLaren reckons F1 teams will solve porpoising headache early on

McLaren preparing 2021 F1 car test programme for rookies
Formula 1

McLaren preparing 2021 F1 car test programme for rookies

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn Saudi Arabia Prime
Extreme E

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

Latest news

The questions the second F1 test needs to answer
Formula 1 Formula 1

The questions the second F1 test needs to answer

Uralkali seeks sponsorship repayment from Haas F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Uralkali seeks sponsorship repayment from Haas F1 team

Haas to miss start of Bahrain F1 test after late freight arrival
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas to miss start of Bahrain F1 test after late freight arrival

Sainz hopes F1 drivers don't have to live with "annoying" porpoising
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz hopes F1 drivers don't have to live with "annoying" porpoising

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
23 h
Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing.

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Prime

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate...

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Prime

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Prime

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2022
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Prime

The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Motorsport.com takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive Prime

What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.