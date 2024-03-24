Norris: Not beating Leclerc to F1 Australian GP undercut cost second place
Lando Norris reckoned he could have beaten Charles Leclerc to second in Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix had McLaren pipped Ferrari to an undercut strategy in the second pit phase.
Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, the Ferrari trophy delegate, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position, on the podium with their trophies
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Norris: Australia layout the main factor behind improving McLaren F1 form
Flashing light distraction prompted near F1 jump start - Norris
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
Piastri: McLaren F1 team orders "completely fair" in Australian GP
Bahrain sovereign wealth fund buys out McLaren
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team
Latest news
Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot
Prime
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments