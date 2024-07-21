All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

Norris or McLaren: Who's to blame for Hungarian GP team orders row? Our F1 writers have their say

Who was responsible for the Hungarian GP team orders controversy?

Upd:

What looked set to be a comfortable 1-2 for McLaren was overshadowed by the controversy over Formula 1 team orders, as Lando Norris appeared set to defy the team.

But was it the driver's fault or did the team put itself in an unnecessarily difficult position?

Our writers offer their views.

McLaren made it harder on itself - Jonathan Noble

Life at the front of Formula 1 can be a difficult place at times, because when the battle revolves around wins then there is often this endless conflict between an individual driver's interests and those of his team.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

But for all the logical explanations about McLaren wanting to ease the pressure on its pit crews and avoid an error costing it a 1-2, it is hard to come to any other conclusion that the squad made things much more difficult than it needed.

It may have got the outcome it ultimately wanted after the second round of pitstops, with Lando Norris eventually moving aside for team-mate Oscar Piastri with two laps to go, but the price was sowing seeds of doubts in the rivalry between its two drivers.

And it can argue all it wants that it fully trusted Norris to eventually do what he had been asked to, but the repeated radio messages to him – which pulled on the emotional heartstrings at times in making references to not being able to win a championship alone – suggests it was not totally convinced.

What appeared to be missing above all else was a crystal clear plan that could be immediately executed.

It is one thing the pitwall knowing what it wanted to do, and asking for positions to be swapped back, but quite another trying to get things sorted without the drivers having a clear picture of what was going on.

And rather than unleashing a direct order to swap the places back, McLaren's messages to Norris to "re-establish the order at your convenience" left far too much scope for delays and interpretation.

As Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said afterwards, it was situations like what McLaren experienced today – when individual driver and team desires are not totally in line – that prompted his own team to agree on clear rules of engagement for those times when Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Nico Rosberg were fighting for victories. And from thereon in, there was never any messing about.

'Valtteri, it's James' is perfect proof of that.

Norris gave McLaren a bigger headache than it needed - Alex Kalinauckas

From McLaren's point of view, it had two bad choices to make over the second stops in the Budapest race its drivers were dominating.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, passes Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, as he exits the pit lane

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, passes Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, as he exits the pit lane

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

With even Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in (faint) victory hunt behind, and with a raging Max Verstappen on a tyre life offset to consider around Lewis Hamilton's perseverance, it was still really feeling the pressure. Also at play was the question of getting the C4 medium to the end on the hot, relentless Hungaroring track on a long final stint.

And so, McLaren opted to keep the pressure off its pitcrew by pitting Norris first – per team boss Andrea Stella – and ensure it covered Hamilton's second stop and sort things out later.

Jon has covered the merits of that, but afterwards, everyone saw the choice Norris had to make. Being the determined character he is, he pressed on – showing his tyre management skills and dropping Piastri. The Australian blamed being in dirty air for the first time all race as a factor in his pace dropping off from that of his team-mate.

Having experienced the extra sliding the dirty air produces here even a few seconds back, Norris would've been well aware that could make his life hard again.

But there was an option that could've suited all parties. Norris, having made his point, could've given the place back much earlier. He gains sportsmanship points for eventually doing so, but perhaps had he done so much earlier he might've been able to re-attack and win on merit.

Falling out of the tyre temperature window is a risk, but from one point of view that would've saved McLaren a lot of angst (Will Joseph's radio calls were packed full of emotion) and it still would've got the same result.

Norris feels he's in the title fight and keeping Piastri happy could become critical later in the year. So, the right outcome was arrived at, but it took too long.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why FIA took no action in Hamilton vs Verstappen clash
Next article Does McLaren’s explanation for its F1 team orders controversy stack up?

Top Comments

McLaren
More from
McLaren
The five times Norris lost out with a bad start from pole

The five times Norris lost out with a bad start from pole

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The five times Norris lost out with a bad start from pole
Does McLaren’s explanation for its F1 team orders controversy stack up?

Does McLaren’s explanation for its F1 team orders controversy stack up?

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Does McLaren’s explanation for its F1 team orders controversy stack up?
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Latest news

Not McLaren's first radio rodeo: a brief history of F1 team orders controversies

Not McLaren's first radio rodeo: a brief history of F1 team orders controversies

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Not McLaren's first radio rodeo: a brief history of F1 team orders controversies
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Arrow McLaren IndyCar boss Ward fumes over timing of Toronto caution

Arrow McLaren IndyCar boss Ward fumes over timing of Toronto caution

Indy IndyCar
Toronto
Arrow McLaren IndyCar boss Ward fumes over timing of Toronto caution
McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou

McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou

Indy IndyCar
Toronto
McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou

Prime

Discover prime content
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The 10 reasons why the Hungarian GP was so good

The 10 reasons why the Hungarian GP was so good

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The 10 reasons why the Hungarian GP was so good
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA