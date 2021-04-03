Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
253 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle Next / How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style

By:

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris believes he was "punishing himself" with his old driving style in the 2021 McLaren, but applied lessons learned from Daniel Ricciardo to shine in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style

Norris was narrowly outqualified by Ricciardo on Saturday, before passing the Australian on his way from seventh to fourth during one of his strongest races so far.

Norris' performance drew praise from McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl, who saw evidence across the Bahrain weekend that Norris "made the next step" as a driver.

"It's something we ought to expect from a young driver, especially in his first years, to make these steps because that’s how you become a top guy in this sport," Seidl commented.

Norris' race day performance came after studying data from his new teammate Ricciardo overnight between qualifying and the race and putting some of those lessons into practice in the race.

Drivers have had to adapt to the tweaked technical regulations for the 2021 cars, which includes cuts to the floor, and Norris felt he was "punishing" himself with his old driving style.

"I feel like I've had to drive too much like the past couple of years. Especially in qualifying that had negative effects and it isn't as good," he explained.

"I did a good job [in qualifying] but I feel like I'm punishing myself with some of the things I'm doing with the car.

"After understanding some more I felt like I could already put it into practice [in the race] and I felt like I was gaining in those areas that I was losing out on."

Read Also:

Norris said Ricciardo's data was useful because he believes the Australian's natural driving style suits the updated McLaren better.

"Although Daniel is new to the car there are some differences with the car this year and how you have to drive it," the Briton added. "At points his driving style is better for it and is more suited for it.

"How we've had to drive the car the last two seasons is kind of going away in a good way. That's something I need to adjust to a little bit because the car is different this year."

Norris believes there is more to come as he gets more races under his belt with the MCL35 but is pleased with how his race pace has improved since his 2019 debut season, which his Bahrain performance was a strong example of.

"There's room for improvement from my side, more in understanding how to drive this car," he said.

"Not just how to learn from Daniel because I don't think that's the point of it, but still focusing on myself in terms of race pace, an area which wasn't very good a couple of years ago.

"I felt like I really did a good job so I'm very happy with it."

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle

Previous article

Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle

Next article

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lando Norris , Daniel Ricciardo
Teams McLaren
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
GT

What did NASCAR driver Kevin Conway do after winning ROTY? He became a world champion...

2
NHRA

Pro Stock Truck Association response to class elimination

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021

4
MotoGP

Vinales "pissed off" over Yamaha's starts to MotoGP races

5
IndyCar

O’Ward leads 17-car IndyCar test at Texas

Latest news
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime
Formula 1

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

13m
Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style
Formula 1

Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style

38m
Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle
Formula 1

Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle

4h
Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner
Formula 1

Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner

16h
Ferrari: F1 podium still far away despite Bahrain GP progress
Formula 1

Ferrari: F1 podium still far away despite Bahrain GP progress

18h
Latest videos
Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 06:09
Formula 1
23h

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC) 06:36
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC)

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
Formula 1
Apr 1, 2021

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief 13:11
Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief

How Formula 1's 2021 Regulations Have Hurt Mercedes 05:16
Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

How Formula 1's 2021 Regulations Have Hurt Mercedes

More from
Filip Cleeren
Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner

ByKolles names test drivers for Le Mans Hypercar programme
WEC / Breaking news

ByKolles names test drivers for Le Mans Hypercar programme

Ricciardo promised ride in Earnhardt Chevrolet in new podium bet
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo promised ride in Earnhardt Chevrolet in new podium bet

More from
Lando Norris
Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl

Norris plays down McLaren’s pace in Bahrain GP practice Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris plays down McLaren’s pace in Bahrain GP practice

The image battle facing F1's 'nice guy' Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

The image battle facing F1's 'nice guy'

More from
McLaren
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Ricciardo confident overtaking won't suffer with McLaren
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo confident overtaking won't suffer with McLaren

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
13m
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
22h
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Fastest in every session, all signs pointed towards Red Bull and Max Verstappen starting the 2021 F1 season with a victory. That it didn't pan out that way, and Lewis Hamilton scored a surprising win, owes much to an aggressive Mercedes strategy and a pre-race tyre selection that Verstappen would later question

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing Prime

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing

When the flag drops, you know what stops... And it's about time, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2021
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Trending Today

What did NASCAR driver Kevin Conway do after winning ROTY? He became a world champion...
GT GT / Interview

What did NASCAR driver Kevin Conway do after winning ROTY? He became a world champion...

Pro Stock Truck Association response to class elimination
NHRA NHRA / News

Pro Stock Truck Association response to class elimination

O’Ward leads 17-car IndyCar test at Texas
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

O’Ward leads 17-car IndyCar test at Texas

GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world
General General / Special feature

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

Hamilton: Verstappen won't make Turn 4 mistake again
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Verstappen won't make Turn 4 mistake again

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

F1 bans teams from developing 2022 cars this year
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 bans teams from developing 2022 cars this year

Latest news

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style

Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle

Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.