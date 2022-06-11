Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F1 eyes tweaks to pitlane queue rules after Haas investigation Next / 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Norris: Race out of pits more dangerous than driving slowly

Lando Norris says drivers racing to beat the chequered flag in Formula 1 qualifying in Azerbaijan was more dangerous than an offence that he and Lewis Hamilton were investigated for.

Adam Cooper
By:
Norris: Race out of pits more dangerous than driving slowly
Listen to this article

Norris and Hamilton both escaped sanction after being summoned by the stewards for allegedly driving unnecessarily slowly.

Norris insisted that the dramatic end to Q1 in Baku, when there was 2m30s left on the clock and 15 drivers raced out of the pits in an attempt to beat the chequered flag and get a lap in, was a more dangerous situation.

The stewards summoned Hamilton and Norris after they were deemed to have breached the rules regarding driving unnecessarily slowly on out-laps. Hamilton was hoping Norris would pass him and provide a tow, and the McLaren driver, who was being followed by teammate Daniel Ricciardo, declined to do so.

Prior to seeing the stewards, Hamilton was adamant that he'd done nothing wrong and followed the rules, staying above the delta time prescribed by the FIA. 

In confirming their verdict of no further action, the stewards agreed that neither driver was at fault.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Norris agreed that Hamilton had not done anything wrong when obliging him to slow down.

"It wasn't unnecessary, it was necessary," he said. "He wanted a slipstream, I wanted a slipstream. And I didn't want to pass him because of it. So he did nothing wrong, it's racing. It was like second gear or something.

"Daniel did it to me a few years ago. Everyone knows it happens here at times.

"I don't feel he did anything wrong. I probably would have done the same thing if I was in his boat."

Asked if anything was fair game in situations when drivers are trying to get a tow, Norris referenced the restart after the red flag.

"I think what's a lot worse and more dangerous is when everyone goes out the pits at the end of Q1, and it's just a free for all," he said. "And you have people racing across the start/finish line.

"That's more dangerous, because people actually take risks in doing things whereas when it's like me and Lewis, Daniel was just a little bit behind and obviously Daniel didn't want to go past either.

"But I don't think anything's fair game. I think just what he did was completely within reason, he was on the side, he wanted to let me past I didn't want to go past, there was no one around us on push laps. So yeah, there's no reason for anything to happen."

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
23 h
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2022
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
