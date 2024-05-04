All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Miami GP

Norris reprimanded and fined for crossing live F1 Miami track

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has received a reprimand and a €50,000 fine for crossing a live track during the Miami Grand Prix's sprint race.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, crosses the track on foot after a crash on the opening lap

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Norris retired at the start of Saturday's 19-lap contest after tangling with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, with the second Aston of Fernando Alonso and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton also caught up in a four-way melee.

After exiting his stricken McLaren, which sustained floor and rear-end damage, Norris crossed the circuit to return to the pitlane on foot but did so without permission from the marshals.

FIA's race stewards have therefore handed Norris a reprimand as well as a €50,000 fine for crossing a live track, half of which is suspended until the Briton commits a similar offence.

"After crashing out of the race in Lap 1, the driver of car 4 abandoned his car in the run off area and walked back to the pits," the stewards' verdict read.

"He thereby crossed the track that was live at this time. He did not have permission from the marshals to do so.

"During the hearing the driver of car 4 realised that the situation could have been very dangerous for him.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, crosses the track on foot after a crash on the opening lap

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, crosses the track on foot after a crash on the opening lap

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"The Stewards reinforced the fact that crossing a live track can cause extremely dangerous situations and the drivers have to be very cautious about it.

"In addition to imposing a significant fine (which is suspended in parts), the Stewards also reprimand the driver bearing in mind that receiving a certain number of reprimands during a season will draw a significant driving penalty in accordance with Article 18.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations."

There is precedent for the scope of the penalty, with Mercedes' Hamilton handed an identical punishment after crossing a live track at last year's Qatar GP.

Read Also:

It is Norris' first reprimand of the 2024 season, with five reprimands resulting in an automatic grid penalty.

However, that rule only applies if at least four of the five reprimands have been handed out for driving infringements, which Norris' Miami offence does not fall under.

Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri rescued three points for McLaren by finishing sixth in the sprint.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Why Hamilton escaped sanction for his “fast arrival” in Miami Turn 1 clash
Next article F1 Miami GP: Verstappen fends off Leclerc for pole again

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Ford's Red Bull F1 commitment "unchanged" despite Newey exit

Ford's Red Bull F1 commitment "unchanged" despite Newey exit

Formula 1
Miami GP
Ford's Red Bull F1 commitment "unchanged" despite Newey exit
Stella: "Unacceptable" Magnussen F1 tactics should be bannable offences

Stella: "Unacceptable" Magnussen F1 tactics should be bannable offences

Formula 1
Miami GP
Stella: "Unacceptable" Magnussen F1 tactics should be bannable offences
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
Miami F1 track layout and tyres make it hard to judge McLaren updates - Norris

Miami F1 track layout and tyres make it hard to judge McLaren updates - Norris

Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami F1 track layout and tyres make it hard to judge McLaren updates - Norris
Norris: Miami sprint qualifying tumble down to "pushing too hard"

Norris: Miami sprint qualifying tumble down to "pushing too hard"

Formula 1
Miami GP
Norris: Miami sprint qualifying tumble down to "pushing too hard"
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Latest news

Miami F1 track layout and tyres make it hard to judge McLaren updates - Norris

Miami F1 track layout and tyres make it hard to judge McLaren updates - Norris

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami F1 track layout and tyres make it hard to judge McLaren updates - Norris
Ford's Red Bull F1 commitment "unchanged" despite Newey exit

Ford's Red Bull F1 commitment "unchanged" despite Newey exit

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Ford's Red Bull F1 commitment "unchanged" despite Newey exit
Leclerc convinced Ferrari is closer to Red Bull on F1 race pace in Miami

Leclerc convinced Ferrari is closer to Red Bull on F1 race pace in Miami

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Leclerc convinced Ferrari is closer to Red Bull on F1 race pace in Miami
The rider making a breakthrough to awaken MotoGP's "sleeping giant"

The rider making a breakthrough to awaken MotoGP's "sleeping giant"

MGP MotoGP
The rider making a breakthrough to awaken MotoGP's "sleeping giant"

Prime

Discover prime content
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jonathan Noble
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA