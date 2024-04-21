Norris reveals bet about finishing 35 seconds behind Ferrari in F1 Chinese GP
Lando Norris revealed he bet with his McLaren race engineer that he'd finish 35 seconds behind the Ferraris in Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix.
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, Paul Monaghan, Chief Engineer, Red Bull Racing, on the podium
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
