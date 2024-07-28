Norris rues “stupid” mistakes after losing out to Verstappen

Lando Norris is targeting a 2024 Formula 1 summer break “reset” after “stupid” early errors prevented him from finishing higher than an inherited fifth in the Belgian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver had started fourth and was expected to challenge for victory in the race eventually won by Mercedes’ George Russell in a 1-2 for the Silver Arrows team – until Russell was disqualified after the race.

Norris, however, lost three places on the opening lap as he ran partially into the gravel on the first corner’s exit and then shortly afterwards botched a pass on Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Being trapped behind the Ferrari meant Norris got undercut by Max Verstappen – recovering from an engine-change penalty – at the first stops, and from there the Briton had to chase the Red Bull to the finish – ending up just 0.6s down as ahead Verstappen came up short of beating Ferrari’s polesitter, Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When asked how much he needed to rest over the summer break after McLaren’s up-and-down results over the frantic run of races in the last few weeks, Norris replied: “I mean, we all needed it, but I think I just needed to reset.

“I've given away a lot of points over the last three, four races just because of stupid stuff – mistakes and bad starts, Turn 1 now. I don't know why. It's just silly things. It's not even difficult stuff.

“It's just... Turn 1, trying to stay out of trouble, trying to make sure there's a gap and not get hit, and then I put myself off the track. Just some stupid things. The pace is good, the team are doing an amazing job so I'm happy.

“In a way I feel like I just don't want to take a break – I just want to continue because we're in good form. Even today I feel like the pace was very strong.

“The last two, three races I've just not clicked as much as I needed to and given up a lot of points, so hopefully I can come back strong.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Erik Junius

Explaining his costly La Source gravel-strike, Norris said he “just misjudged it, honestly”.

He added: “I just didn't want to get taken out in Turn 1, so I left the gap and just misjudged the exit a little bit.”

Norris also found the Spa race an event where it was “just impossible to overtake” as Russell took victory on-the-road having only made one pitstop.

“The overtaking sucked today,” he continued. “I think there were very few overtakes actually done on track. Most of it was just in the pitstops. There were some overtakes, but only when you had a 10-lap tyre advantage.

“Otherwise, yeah, a bit of a tough race with the overtaking. And I felt like we were quick, the car was quick. I just don't feel like we maximised what we could have done.”