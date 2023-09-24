Subscribe
Norris says McLaren "not miles away" from Verstappen after P2 in Japan

Lando Norris says McLaren is not "miles away" from Red Bull rival Max Verstappen after the Briton finished as runner-up in Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri finished second and third at Suzuka as McLaren scored its first double podium of the season.

McLaren started the season with a pair of scoreless races but has since developed the MCL60 into what is more often than not the second-best car on the grid, behind only Red Bull's constructors' championship-winning RB19.

Although Norris finished 19 seconds off Verstappen in the race, team-mate Piastri was comfortably clear of fourth-placed Charles Leclerc at the chequered flag as he scored his first F1 podium.

"Another amazing day for us," said Norris. "P2 and P3, so we couldn't have asked for any more.

"The team did an amazing job. My start was very good. I almost had Max, but Max is Max as well. I didn't have a lot of chance in Turn 2, but I tried.

"The pace was extremely strong today, compared to everyone. And I mean, we're not close to Max, but we're not miles away either. So it was a very good day. I'm very happy also for Oscar, his first podium in Formula 1. So congrats to him.

Pressed on the margin to Verstappen and Red Bull, Norris added: "We're pushing, we're getting there.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"The progress we've made is pretty outstanding. Like I said, I'm very proud of the team, and the steps forward we're making every weekend.

"I'm sure there's gonna be some tough times to come. But we're getting there step by step. And our first double podium together with Oscar. So yeah, a good moment for us."

On just his 16th race weekend, Piastri secured his first F1 silverware on a Sunday with a confident drive after initially dropping from his front-row berth into third when attacking Verstappen off the line.

"It feels pretty special. Definitely, I will remember for a very, very long time, so I can't thank the team enough for giving me this opportunity," said Piastri.

"There are not many people in the world that get this opportunity in their whole life. And I've managed to have it in my first season. So thank you very much to the team.

"It wasn't my best race ever. But it was enough to get a trophy at the end. So yeah, super happy."

 

Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

Formula 1

Verstappen reveals Vettel vote of confidence in F1 win record bid

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Alonso: First half of F1 2023 still incredible for Aston despite slump

Formula 1

Verstappen explains "tight" McLaren battle into F1 Japanese GP first corner

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Toyota: Hirakawa's McLaren deal not precursor to F1 return

Formula 1
Japanese GP

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

