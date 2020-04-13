Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
73 days
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
80 days
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
94 days
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
108 days
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
136 days
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
143 days
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
157 days
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
164 days
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
178 days
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
192 days
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
199 days
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
213 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
227 days
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: I won't be someone I'm not when F1 resumes

Norris: I won't be someone I'm not when F1 resumes
By:
Apr 13, 2020, 3:36 PM

McLaren's Lando Norris says he will not "try and be someone I'm not" when Formula 1 racing resumes, after saying he was at times "too jokey" in his rookie season.

Norris has quickly become known for his humour – particularly on social media, as well as in the grand prix paddock – alongside an apparently easy-going relationship with his teammate, Carlos Sainz.

But he said at the end of his rookie season in 2019, where he finished 11th on 49 points, that "I've been almost been too relaxed and had too much fun", and added that at times he had felt he had been "too jokey".

Read Also:

Norris has gained further fame so far in 2020 with his exploits in Esports, which is having a surge interest as the coronavirus pandemic has led to the suspension of real-world racing, with his Twitch streams of online races – as well as those of other F1 drivers –attracting huge numbers of followers.

When asked if he planned to continue with his intention to be less jokey in 2020 when F1's season does eventually get underway, Norris told Motorsport.com: "Difficult to say.

"Once everything does go back to normal, I'm going have to switch my focus a bit more back to what I need to be doing once we are able to go back to McLaren and start working harder – go on the simulator and [work on] set-up.

"I won't be home as much, I wouldn't be able to stream as much and I'll have to take things a bit more seriously again.

"I'm not going to change; I'm not going to try and be someone I'm not. But I just need to make sure I just say the right things at the right time and not come across basically as someone who's just trying to be be jokey and not taking things seriously. 

"I just need to be the same me - I can still make jokes and stuff. But I just need to make sure I'm seen as the guy who's focusing and every now and then makes jokes instead of is always joking and sometimes looks like he's focusing. That's all."

Norris said being seen as a figurehead for the current boom in motorsport Esports interest was "just a bonus".

"It is the only thing going on at the moment – it's the only really interesting thing for a lot of the motorsport fans and people that want to watch racing and watch us drivers," he added. "So then you just get on top of that a bit more interaction with a lot of people - a bit more media and stuff.

"I think it's a good thing not just for myself but for Esports in general, for sim racing. Because I think it's just expanding the racing world – more and more people are getting into it, the numbers are all just getting higher and higher in terms of people participating and everything."

You can read the full interview with Lando Norris in the latest issue of Autosport magazine – available in shops and online (https://www.autosportmedia.com/)

Top 10: The closest finishes in Formula 1 history

Previous article

Top 10: The closest finishes in Formula 1 history
