Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

shares
comments
Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule
By:

McLaren driver Lando Norris has criticised the “stupid” rule that allows Formula 1 teams to change tyres under a red flag situation.

Norris was running in third place for most of the opening stint of the Monza race, behind Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

However, for the restart after the red flag he found himself behind Pierre Gasly and Antonio Giovinazzi, who had pitted before the rest of the field, as well as Lance Stroll,  who had not stopped.

Stroll was able to take advantage of the rule that allows drivers to change tyres under a red flag, and it meant that he wouldn't have to make a stop under green flag conditions.

Norris spent the rest of the race following Stroll's Racing Point, on his way to fourth place.

"The only reason I think I was not on the podium today was because Stroll benefited from a free pitstop which is a bit of a stupid rule because they get it for free, and they don't deserve it in many ways," Norris told Sky F1.

"I think it should be taken out. I think we had the two examples, we've got Gasly who boxed before, and he was ahead with the red flag. And he was there, so that was fair, you can't do anything about that.

"But for someone who just hasn't boxed, they just gained 24 seconds doing nothing. He should still have to pit, it's his fault they haven't boxed yet. You can get lucky by doing by what Pierre did, but that's I think just fair play.

"But the one of not having to box and getting to use that mandatory pitstop, which they didn't really do, is a thing which I don't think is right."

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl said he accepted the rule, noting that teams were well aware of it.

"I don't see any issue with the regulations, how they are," he said when asked by Motorsport.com. "We all work together, as teams together with FIA to get it to the point where it is right now.

"I understand the emotions of Lando at that time, but there will also be times where it plays in our hands more. So, the regulations are what they are, we all know the regulations, we were all voting for this regulation, so no reason to complain. Heads down and get on with it."

Asked if he would discuss the rule with Norris, he added: "I don't think there's a lot to talk or explain. That's emotion during a race which is also great to see.

"I mean, these guys are the heroes of the sport, they give it all when they are in these cars, they fight for every tenth, and if then something hits you, which at this moment of time you think is the not most fair thing in this sport, obviously you see an emotional reaction. But I'm sure he's fine again now."

Read Also:

FIA race director Michael Masi said that he was open to reviewing the regulation.

"From my understanding, the race suspension regulations have been as such for quite a long time," he said.

"Thankfully it's not something that occurs all that often, and if there are elements of the regulations that need to be reviewed, we will review it in a sporting working group with all of the teams' sporting directors, and if something is necessary, go through the required process to do it.

"Nothing will change for the remainder of 2020, but we'll have a discussion about what happens in the future, learn from it, and see if there's anything that can be improved."

Related video

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

Previous article

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Drivers Lando Norris
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Bottas claims helmet adjustment helped beat Red Bulls
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas claims helmet adjustment helped beat Red Bulls

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin dominates opener
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin dominates opener

Penske Racing makes crew chief change
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Penske Racing makes crew chief change

Verstappen doubtful of beating Bottas to second in standings
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen doubtful of beating Bottas to second in standings

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl

Ferrari last team to drop Racing Point copying case appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari last team to drop Racing Point copying case appeal

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

Latest news

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl

Vettel glad Italian GP had no fans after Ferrari debacle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel glad Italian GP had no fans after Ferrari debacle

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

43m
2
Formula 1

Verstappen doubtful of beating Bottas to second in standings

3
Formula 1

Mercedes lets Hamilton keep helmets, trophies

4
Formula 1

Wolff: Engine mode ban can make Mercedes faster in race

5
Formula 1

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl

Latest news

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule
Formula 1

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull
Formula 1

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl
Formula 1

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl

Vettel glad Italian GP had no fans after Ferrari debacle
Formula 1

Vettel glad Italian GP had no fans after Ferrari debacle

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag
Formula 1

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Italian GP

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed' 02:12
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.