Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Wolff concerned Hamilton’s back pain could put him out of Canadian GP Next / Perez: “Right call” not to fight Verstappen for Azerbaijan GP lead
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Norris: "Tough decision" not to pass Ricciardo amid team orders

Lando Norris has accepted the team orders imposed by his McLaren Formula 1 team that obliged him to stay behind teammate Daniel Ricciardo at the end of the Azerbaijan GP.

Adam Cooper
By:
Norris: "Tough decision" not to pass Ricciardo amid team orders
Listen to this article

The two drivers started on different strategies, with Norris on the medium tyre, and Ricciardo behind him on the hard.

Ricciardo had decent pace behind Norris in the first part of the race, and just prior to the latter's pitstop he obeyed an instruction to wait behind when he had a chance to pass.

Later, Ricciardo gained by being able to make his stop under a VSC, which allowed him to jump ahead of his teammate.

In the final stages of the race, Ricciardo was chasing Fernando Alonso with Norris just behind him and asking if he could pass and attack the Alpine driver.

Norris was told to hold station and despite his obvious frustration the Englishman accepted the decision, and the two McLarens crossed the line in eighth and ninth places.

"I think it's quite simple," he said when asked to explain McLaren's team orders by Motorsport.com.

"There was one lap just before I boxed that Daniel could have overtaken me, and didn't. I think he was told just to defend to [Pierre] Gasly pretty much until I boxed, but I boxed the next lap.

"So there was one lap he stayed behind me, and I guess the return favour for him just not overtaking me was for me not to overtake him.

"I could have done, I was alongside into Turn 1. And it was a tough decision whether to really do it or not. My pace on the hard was quite a bit stronger. 

"I went with what we decided as a team and stuck with that. He just had the luck of the VSC pitstop, and he came out on the medium at the end. So I just would have thought he had a bit more pace and could attack Fernando much better.

"As a team, I think we just did a good job today, we did what we wanted, which was to finish in the points."

Norris conceded that it wasn't easy to stay behind, but acknowledged that there was a bigger picture.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

He added that he would however talk to the team about how the race played out, pointing out that Ricciardo hadn't really sacrificed anything when he didn't make the pass early in the race.

"Honestly, if I finished eighth or ninth today, it's not the end of the world, it doesn't change too much. We just want to finish as high as possible.

"I think just understanding the difference of the situations we were in, it was one lap, Daniel just stayed behind me until I boxed. And I don't think that one lap would have changed anything. He still would have been probably behind Fernando, and I still would have been behind, it's just he got the VSC pitstop.

"So I think just racing for a normal position at the end. He wasn't there, or behind me or whatever, or in a different position, because of what we did earlier in the race.

"We thought that would help me, but it didn't. And therefore at the end of the race, there was nothing to gain or lose between us."

Read Also:

Ricciardo acknowledged that orders had played in his favour but insisted that Alonso would have remained out of reach had he allowed Norris by.

"I think the hard was the better tyre," he said when Motorsport.com asked about his strategy. "We were quicker at the beginning. There was some team orders there.

"Then at the end, Lando was quicker on the hard, and there was some team orders, so it kind of swung both ways.

"Early in the race I was in his DRS and I lifted, I didn't pass when I easily could have. At the end I think he was in my DRS and he was probably the same, he probably could have passed me with a lap or two to go. So I guess it was just a favour was returned.

"In any case, even if I released him, I don't think we had anything for Fernando. I saw early in the race Lando was exiting Turn 16 on his gearbox and still couldn't overtake.

"So I don't think it changed the team result, I think we're going to be eighth or ninth regardless."

shares
comments
Wolff concerned Hamilton’s back pain could put him out of Canadian GP
Previous article

Wolff concerned Hamilton’s back pain could put him out of Canadian GP
Next article

Perez: “Right call” not to fight Verstappen for Azerbaijan GP lead

Perez: “Right call” not to fight Verstappen for Azerbaijan GP lead
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Ferrari prefers fast unreliable F1 car rather than other way around Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Ferrari prefers fast unreliable F1 car rather than other way around

Hamilton admits to "strange experience" of fearing Baku F1 accident Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Hamilton admits to "strange experience" of fearing Baku F1 accident

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Hamilton wouldn’t miss Canada "for the world" despite back struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton wouldn’t miss Canada "for the world" despite back struggles

South Africa in contention for 2023 F1 calendar slot
Formula 1 Formula 1

South Africa in contention for 2023 F1 calendar slot

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp
Formula 1 Formula 1

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp

Ferrari prefers fast unreliable F1 car rather than other way around
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari prefers fast unreliable F1 car rather than other way around

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
15 h
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
16 h
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2022
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2022
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.