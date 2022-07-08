Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Verstappen: Mercedes floor is the most flexible in F1 Next / What is delaying confirmation of Red Bull and Porsche’s F1 plans?
Formula 1 News

Norris "understands" why Ricciardo is struggling with McLaren F1 car

Lando Norris says he understands why his McLaren Formula 1 teammate Daniel Ricciardo is struggling to come to terms with the MCL36.

Adam Cooper
By:
Norris "understands" why Ricciardo is struggling with McLaren F1 car
Listen to this article

Ricciardo has had a difficult 2022 season so far, and he has made the top 10 only twice. The Australian has scored 15 points in 10 races, while Norris has logged 58.

Norris admits that the car has characteristics that make it difficult to drive and require a special technique.

"I can understand on some points," Norris said when asked if he could relate to Ricciardo's struggles. "Because I do feel like it's a difficult car to drive, our car.

"I think like our characteristics we've also had over the past few years, and even Carlos [Sainz] said it, they're quite specific and unique.

"So some of the driving styles you need are not ones you kind of grow up learning, and therefore you have to adapt quite a bit.

"Last year, I would say that we had more of that, and then it's not an easy thing to adapt to that, like holding the brake in some sorts of corners that you don't feel like you want to hold the brake in, and then doing the opposite in other corners.

"It's not like an obvious thing on how to drive the car in every corner."

Norris insisted that it hasn't been easy for him to adapt to the car, despite his longer tenure at McLaren.

"It's the same for me," he said. "Especially with this year, the car is very different. And some of the characteristics we had last year are gone, and we've introduced some other characteristics. And I've had to change my driving style.

"So at the same time I've also had to adapt to it. It's not just because I've been with McLaren for four years that I know this car inside out, I struggled at the beginning of the season probably with my driving style a little bit more than what Daniel struggled with initially, in the first few tests, and I feel like I had to adapt quite a bit.

"So I understand certain parts of it [Ricciardo's struggle]."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Norris said he's happy to help the Australian if he can.

"We look at each other's data all the time. We ask each other questions all the time. It's not something you probably ever want to do, let's say, is ask someone else questions. But we help each other as much as we can.

Read Also:

"There's still a lot of things he does well, and that I still learn from him and use from him from my side and from my driving and set-up and things like that.

"But I'm happy if he has questions to ask me if he wants to know how I feel in the car and so on. But at the same time some of my feelings are not translated to his feelings. And how we drive the cars is slightly different as well.

"I don't mind as much instability from the car and kind of push on the front more, and he prefers one which is a bit more stable, and maybe a little bit more understeery.

"It's not as easy as just saying I do this, do that. It's also not easy saying what I do, or vice versa, him saying what he does and me going out to do exactly that. But there's no harm in it, we help each other as much as we can."

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Mercedes floor is the most flexible in F1
Previous article

Verstappen: Mercedes floor is the most flexible in F1
Next article

What is delaying confirmation of Red Bull and Porsche’s F1 plans?

What is delaying confirmation of Red Bull and Porsche’s F1 plans?
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Archive: The dramatic ending to Toyota and Peugeot's last Monza showdown
WEC

Archive: The dramatic ending to Toyota and Peugeot's last Monza showdown

Ferrari and Mercedes insist they are not frustrating VW Group F1 plans
Formula 1

Ferrari and Mercedes insist they are not frustrating VW Group F1 plans

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Live: Follow Austrian GP sprint race as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Austrian GP sprint race as it happens

Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.