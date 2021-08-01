Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Lando Norris says he would "expect a little bit more" when racing leading Formula 1 drivers after being taken out in a first-lap crash with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash

Norris made a great start from sixth place on the grid in damp conditions to move ahead of Bottas on the run down to Turn 1 after the entire field started on intermediate tyres.

But a mistake by Bottas saw the Finn career into the back of Norris's McLaren, sending the orange car into the path of Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

The incident eliminated Bottas at Turn 1, and while Norris was able to haul his McLaren car back to the pits, it was found to have terminal damage that forced him to retire from the race.

Asked by Motorsport.com in the paddock at the Hungaroring how hard it was to judge the braking point in the damp conditions, Norris said that while it was "not easy", he expected better from leading F1 drivers.

"All of us are in Formula 1 for a reason, because we're good drivers and we know where to brake, where to judge braking zones and so on, especially when it's wet, especially on the first lap of the race," Norris said.

"But obviously some misjudged it completely. That's the annoying thing, you expect a little bit more from when you're racing those top guys at the front of the field.

"But also they don't race that often, they're quite on their own, and not in the pack getting in dirty air and things as much as we are.

"So maybe they just don't experience it, and they need to learn that a little bit more."

Norris revealed that Bottas had apologised to him for the incident, but was confident the Mercedes driver would receive a penalty. The stewards have already announced they will investigate the Turn 1 collisions.

"He said sorry," Norris said. "Of course it doesn't change anything now, which is the bad bit of it. But of course he should get a penalty.

"I got a penalty against Perez [in Austria] when a bit of air pushed him off the track, and I get completely taken out of the race, crash into Max, it's a big incident.

"It's a lot more dangerous than some guy going into some gravel. And of course, it's a lot more dangerous driving doing that than what I've done.

"Yeah, he deserves one of course."

shares
comments
Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

Previous article

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

2
Formula 1

Hungarian GP red-flagged as Bottas triggers Turn 1 crash

1 h
3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

5
Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Latest news
Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash
Formula 1

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash

13m
Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes
Formula 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

50m
Hungarian GP red-flagged as Bottas triggers Turn 1 crash
Formula 1

Hungarian GP red-flagged as Bottas triggers Turn 1 crash

1 h
Live: Follow the Hungarian GP as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Hungarian GP as it happens

2 h
Russell felt "car was driving me" after first Q1 exit of F1 2021 season
Formula 1

Russell felt "car was driving me" after first Q1 exit of F1 2021 season

2 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
23 h

Starting Grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP 00:39
Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021

Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice 00:58
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary 00:58
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

Hungarian GP red-flagged as Bottas triggers Turn 1 crash Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hungarian GP red-flagged as Bottas triggers Turn 1 crash

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
McLaren: "Not unrealistic" for Norris to target P3 in championship
Formula 1

McLaren: "Not unrealistic" for Norris to target P3 in championship

Norris says slow pitstop cost him F1 podium shot in British GP
Formula 1

Norris says slow pitstop cost him F1 podium shot in British GP

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

Trending Today

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Hungarian GP red-flagged as Bottas triggers Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP red-flagged as Bottas triggers Turn 1 crash

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

How big is a Formula 1 Mercedes car?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How big is a Formula 1 Mercedes car?

FIA agrees to impose time penalties for unsafe releases
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA agrees to impose time penalties for unsafe releases

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Latest news

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

Hungarian GP red-flagged as Bottas triggers Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP red-flagged as Bottas triggers Turn 1 crash

Live: Follow the Hungarian GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow the Hungarian GP as it happens

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.