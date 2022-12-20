Tickets Subscribe
Previous / How F1's sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Next / Is F1 poised for a copy of motorsport's most famous grudge match?
Formula 1 News

Ocon: "Good satisfaction" to beat Alonso over time as F1 teammates

Esteban Ocon took satisfaction from defeating Fernando Alonso in their time as Alpine Formula 1 teammates, saying he had to “up my game as much as I could” to do so.

Luke Smith
By:
Alonso and Ocon concluded two seasons racing together at Alpine in the Abu Dhabi season finale at the end of last month, ahead of Alonso's switch to Aston Martin for the 2023 season.

The year saw Ocon finish ahead of Alonso in the final points standings, outscoring him 92-81, meaning he ended their two-season partnership with a better points record (166-162) and a higher race finish through his victory in Hungary last July. It means Ocon is the first driver since Lewis Hamilton in 2007 to hold a superior record to Alonso through a teammate partnership.

Alonso was hit by a number of reliability issues this year that cost him points, but Ocon said he "had my issues too" and that it felt good to have won their head-to-head battle.

"It feels good, I would say," said Ocon. "He's a very, very fast driver. I had to up my game as much as I could.

"To finish in front of him is good satisfaction this year."

While Ocon failed to record a podium in F1 this year, he recorded his highest points total to date and matched his best championship finish of eighth from his first full season in 2017.

The Frenchman felt that a podium finish was the "only thing" that was missing from his season, which he rated as being his best in F1 so far.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

It came despite recurring reliability issues for Alpine over the season that more often than not seemed to impact Alonso's car. Ocon felt Alpine had "created this position ourselves" with its push for performance, but that he had enjoyed working with Alonso to help take the team forward in that drive.

"It's been great to work with Fernando and push the team in such a level," said Ocon.

"I'm glad to have spent two years with him, I wish him the best at Aston, and hopefully we can fight closely in the future."

