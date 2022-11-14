Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Verstappen refused Red Bull F1 team orders to help Perez Next / Hamilton: Latest Verstappen F1 clash shows I am a “target”
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Ocon: Alpine "didn't need to tell me what to do" in Alonso F1 battle

Esteban Ocon insists that his Alpine Formula 1 team "didn't need to tell him" how to deal with teammate Fernando Alonso in the safety car restart in the Brazilian GP.

Adam Cooper
By:
Ocon: Alpine "didn't need to tell me what to do" in Alonso F1 battle
Listen to this article

Ocon was lying in eighth place in the safety car queue, behind Sebastian Vettel and ahead of Alonso, who was on fresher tyres.

Before the restart, Ocon was told not to focus on Alonso behind and "to let him through nice and cleanly".

Engineer: "Fernando has the tyre advantage on us. Let's not focus on him. Let's make sure we concentrate on beating Vettel eventually. Let's make sure we let him through nice and clean, please. If you can confirm that, please, as well."

Ocon: "Let me race, at the [right] moment I will, once the situation is settled a bit more. We can lose everything now also at the restart."

Engineer: "Esteban, I don't want you fighting with Fernando. Is that understood?"

Ocon: "I need to pass Vettel now. I won't fight Fernando."

Engineer: "That's fine, you can pass Vettel, I don't want you fighting Fernando. As long as that's clear..."

The discussion aroused extra interest because it came a day after the pair clashed twice on the opening lap of the Interlagos sprint, ruining both of their races, and earning Alonso a penalty.

In the event, the restart worked out as Ocon has hoped, with him getting past Vettel at the first corner and then letting Alonso safely through later in the lap. The Spaniard went on to finish fifth, with Ocon taking eighth.

"I think it's been not very well translated," Ocon said of the radio discussion. "Because people thought I didn't want to let Fernando past. I said, no, I don't let him pass at the restart. I'm going to pass Seb. And then once the situation is settled, we will figure that out,

"I'm not going to fight. I'm going to let him go. And that's what I did. I couldn't have held them. He was very fast on the soft tyre. And obviously, there were points for the whole team to grab.

"So I knew I was in a situation, and the team didn't need to tell me what to do."

Both drivers came under heavy criticism from team boss Otmar Szafnauer after their clash in the sprint, but after the main race, Ocon was keen to move on, noting: "I think the team is happy today. Today is today, last night is last night."

However asked by Motorsport.com if he had sorted things out with Alonso he said: "No, we didn't speak."

Ocon denied that there was now some tension with Alonso.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"No, I mean, it was not too nice what he said in the media," said Ocon. "I always have a lot of respect for him. He's a legend and I will keep respect for him forever. And, yeah, doesn't matter what he said to you guys. I prefer when we speak together."

Asked if Alonso's impending departure had changed his perspective on him, Ocon joked: "It motivates me even more to beat him next year!"

Read Also:

Alpine's haul of 14 points in Brazil was a huge help in the battle with McLaren for fourth in the constructors' championship, with Alpine now holding a 19-point advantage

"I'm super happy for the team. In general, I think 14 points is a game-changer for us at this stage, there is only one race to go. And we go into Abu Dhabi with a big cushion.

"So starting from where we were the car was really, really quick. And yeah, we can be glad that we tried two different strategies. One worked a bit better than the other, but we covered ourselves and we executed perfectly both.

"We can't relax. Still, we're going to have to be pushing like crazy into the last round, but clearly going with some points ahead that definitely gives us a little bit of pressure off."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Verstappen refused Red Bull F1 team orders to help Perez
Previous article

Why Verstappen refused Red Bull F1 team orders to help Perez
Next article

Hamilton: Latest Verstappen F1 clash shows I am a “target”

Hamilton: Latest Verstappen F1 clash shows I am a “target”
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP

Horner: Verstappen will help Perez in Abu Dhabi F1 finale Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen will help Perez in Abu Dhabi F1 finale

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

"I felt helpless": D'Alberto relives tense TCR finale
TCR Australia TCR Australia

"I felt helpless": D'Alberto relives tense TCR finale

Tony D'Alberto says he felt "helpless" during a tense final TCR Australia round that ultimately saw him crowned champion.

Gen3 Supercars won't test until late January
Supercars Supercars

Gen3 Supercars won't test until late January

Supercars teams won't test their new Gen3 cars until the end of January – just over a month out from the start of the 2023 season.

BRT lands top Porsche talent for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

BRT lands top Porsche talent for Supercars

Blanchard Racing Team wants to turn top Porsche talent Aaron Love into the next big thing in Supercars.

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP

Yuki Tsunoda became the unfortunate victim of an unexpected anomaly in the system designed to help the FIA control safety car situations in Formula 1's Brazilian GP.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
19 h
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
20 h
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.