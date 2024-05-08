All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Miami GP

Ocon: Alpine should "not celebrate too hard" after Miami GP F1 point

The Alpine Formula 1 team should not be "celebrating too hard" its first point of the 2024 season in the Miami Grand Prix, Esteban Ocon says.

Pablo Elizalde
Pablo Elizalde
Upd:
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ocon registered the first point-scoring finish of the year for the French squad after finishing 10th in last Sunday's race.

The result marked the end of a point-less run that stretched to the 2023 Las Vegas GP for Alpine, which has struggled this year as a result of an overweight car that has failed to be competitive.

Miami was the first grand prix where the team finally met the minimum weight limit thanks to the introduction of an upgrade package that Alpine said was worth around two tenths per lap.

Ocon was positive about the step forward considering where Alpine started the season, but conceded a 10th place was nothing to write home about.

"We don't want to be jumping around and celebrating too hard," the Frenchman insisted.

"Obviously, it's only a top 10. But considering where we were a couple of races ago in Bahrain, 19th and 20th, we can take the positive out of this race.

"The baby steps that we are doing at the moment and that obviously feels good because the team kept motivated trying to understand what is going on with our pace, and it hasn't been the smoothest weekend.

"But it's two races that we've come close to the points: 11th in Shanghai, 10th today - we are inside the points, and definitely feels good to come out of this weekend with some reward."

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Ocon and team-mate Pierre Gasly had enjoyed their strongest qualifying performance of the year in Miami, lining up 13th and 12th on the grid respectively.

The Frenchman feels Alpine is still stronger in qualifying trim, and reckons Haas' Nico Hulkenberg could have threatened his position, the German recovering from 14th to 11th after making his second stop under safety car conditions.

"We are still better in qualifying than we are in the race," Ocon said. "Today if you leave 10 more laps probably Nico would have been very close and fighting with us again.

"I had to fight my way through in that race. It was insane how many moves I had to do and the fact that we're struggling with the straightline speed as well didn't help too much.

"So not the perfect lead up to the race from Saturday onwards, but nevertheless, we come up with some reward."

Its first point of the year means Alpine is now eighth in the standings ahead of Sauber and Williams, which are yet to score.

Read Also:

Watch: F1 2024 Miami GP Review - Lando Seizes his Historic Maiden Win

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 champions remember Stirling Moss at London's Westminster Abbey
Next article First FIA CEO Natalie Robyn announces departure

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Pablo Elizalde
More from
Pablo Elizalde
Ferrari trials more aggressive F1 spray guards in Fiorano FIA test

Ferrari trials more aggressive F1 spray guards in Fiorano FIA test

Formula 1
Ferrari trials more aggressive F1 spray guards in Fiorano FIA test
Russell: Mercedes can take inspiration from first Norris F1 win

Russell: Mercedes can take inspiration from first Norris F1 win

Formula 1
Miami GP
Russell: Mercedes can take inspiration from first Norris F1 win
Sainz "could have won" F1 Miami GP by pitting one lap later

Sainz "could have won" F1 Miami GP by pitting one lap later

Formula 1
Miami GP
Sainz "could have won" F1 Miami GP by pitting one lap later
Esteban Ocon
More from
Esteban Ocon
10 of the rarest watches that F1 drivers get to wear

10 of the rarest watches that F1 drivers get to wear

Formula 1
10 of the rarest watches that F1 drivers get to wear
Ocon: Sanchez signing shows Alpine is serious about F1 turnaround

Ocon: Sanchez signing shows Alpine is serious about F1 turnaround

Formula 1
Miami GP
Ocon: Sanchez signing shows Alpine is serious about F1 turnaround
How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win

How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win
Alpine
More from
Alpine
Gounon to again replace injured Habsburg at Alpine in Spa WEC round

Gounon to again replace injured Habsburg at Alpine in Spa WEC round

WEC
Spa
Gounon to again replace injured Habsburg at Alpine in Spa WEC round
Alpine's 2024 F1 car finally hits minimum weight limit

Alpine's 2024 F1 car finally hits minimum weight limit

Formula 1
Miami GP
Alpine's 2024 F1 car finally hits minimum weight limit
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Latest news

Ferrari trials more aggressive F1 spray guards in Fiorano FIA test

Ferrari trials more aggressive F1 spray guards in Fiorano FIA test

F1 Formula 1
Ferrari trials more aggressive F1 spray guards in Fiorano FIA test
Toyota expects Ferrari to remain quickest in Spa WEC despite BoP hit

Toyota expects Ferrari to remain quickest in Spa WEC despite BoP hit

WEC WEC
Spa
Toyota expects Ferrari to remain quickest in Spa WEC despite BoP hit
How the mutual faith between Norris and McLaren F1 is finally paying off

How the mutual faith between Norris and McLaren F1 is finally paying off

F1 Formula 1
How the mutual faith between Norris and McLaren F1 is finally paying off
Lundqvist still trying to “find the sweet spot” after Barber podium

Lundqvist still trying to “find the sweet spot” after Barber podium

Indy IndyCar
Lundqvist still trying to “find the sweet spot” after Barber podium

Prime

Discover prime content
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA