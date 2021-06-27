Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Ocon: Alpine probing causes of recent F1 qualifying slump

By:

Esteban Ocon says Alpine will investigate whether recent updates and changes made to his Formula 1 car are the cause of a slump in his qualifying performances.

Ocon: Alpine probing causes of recent F1 qualifying slump

The Frenchman had started the 2021 campaign strongly, with a run of Q3 performances in Imola, Portugal and Spain – with a top five place in the latter.

However, he failed to make it out of Q2 in Monaco, Baku and France, and in Styria this weekend he had his worst qualifying performance of the season so far as he was out in Q1 to start 17th on the grid.

Ocon said that there was no clear explanation for why things appeared to have gone downhill in recent races, especially with teammate Fernando Alonso having enjoyed in uplift in form.

“For sure we are not happy with where we are,” said Ocon. “It’s not the aim for me or the team to be out of Q1. We are clearly unhappy with this, so we are looking into details to understand why that is.

“Obviously the margins are quite small here, but we were lacking pace since FP3. From FP3 to qualy, we were not where we want to be.

“A few things have changed for sure on the car since those times. I don’t know if that’s the reason, but we are investigating at the moment what it can be.

“We see some areas on the data where we lacked performance compared to Fernando. We’ll see, we’ll see what comes out of this. But for sure, we need to regroup and come back with a stronger performance, because we are not happy with where we are now.”

Read Also:

Alpine sporting director Alan Permane believes that Ocon’s deficit can be explained by small details – and perhaps looks worse than the reality in Austria because the track is so short.

“It’s tricky because here you miss a tenth or two and on such a short track like this then you are out,” he explained. “I think he was two tenths slower [than Alonso] in Q1, and that’s the difference between 11th and 17th. So it’s not much.

“He’s struggling a little bit high to low speed balance. Just dialling the car in there. A little too much understeer on the high speed and then if you try and correct that, you offset the low speed. I don’t think there’s anything sinister, nothing crazy, no big issues or anything like that.

“It’s a boring thing to say, but it’s just going to be hard work for him and just get on. I don’t mean it will be hard work for him to do it. I mean he and his guys need to work hard and they’ll find a solution and they’ll tweak it and he’ll back to where he was.

“He’s not suddenly forgotten how to drive at all. Of course it’s frustrating for him. I can see that. And he’s missed Q2, Q3 in the last couple of races. But he’ll be back. He’ll figure it out and he’ll be back for sure.”

shares
comments

Related video

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres

Previous article

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

14 h
2
WRC

Safari WRC: Luckless Neuville suffers cruel retirement

4 h
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Latest news
Ocon: Alpine probing causes of recent F1 qualifying slump
Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine probing causes of recent F1 qualifying slump

38m
The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres
Formula 1

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres

1 h
Wolff finds "Armageddon" radio complaints "highly entertaining"
Formula 1

Wolff finds "Armageddon" radio complaints "highly entertaining"

2 h
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime
Formula 1

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

2 h
Ferrari puzzled by DRS zone deficit at Styrian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari puzzled by DRS zone deficit at Styrian GP

2 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Styrian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
15 h

Starting Grid for the Styrian Grand Prix

Formula 1: COTA making plans for an additional 20,000 fans 00:39
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: COTA making plans for an additional 20,000 fans

Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous 00:54
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director 00:38
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1 06:46
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Steiner doesn’t fear retaliation in Schumacher/Mazepin battle
Formula 1

Steiner doesn’t fear retaliation in Schumacher/Mazepin battle

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality' Styrian GP
Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime
Formula 1

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Esteban Ocon More from
Esteban Ocon
Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon’s new three-year F1 deal French GP
Formula 1

Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon’s new three-year F1 deal

Esteban Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024 French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Esteban Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine Prime
Formula 1

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break
Formula 1

Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres

Safari WRC: Luckless Neuville suffers cruel retirement
WRC WRC

Safari WRC: Luckless Neuville suffers cruel retirement

The vital lesson the 'new' DTM can learn from Super GT
Super GT Super GT

The vital lesson the 'new' DTM can learn from Super GT

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers: Willie Borsch
NHRA NHRA

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers: Willie Borsch

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
2 h
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
23 h
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021

Latest news

Ocon: Alpine probing causes of recent F1 qualifying slump
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine probing causes of recent F1 qualifying slump

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres

Wolff finds "Armageddon" radio complaints "highly entertaining"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff finds "Armageddon" radio complaints "highly entertaining"

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.