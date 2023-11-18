Ocon explains "crazy" Verstappen incident during Vegas F1 qualifying
Esteban Ocon called his on-track tussle with Max Verstappen at the end of the Q1 session for the Formula 1 Las Vegas GP a "joke" and "crazy".
Verstappen and Ocon were part of a gaggle of drivers that backed up at the end of the main straight as they prepared to start their final laps of the session.
Keen to get a clear lap and worried about complying with the FIA's minimum delta requirements, Ocon passed Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou Guanyu and his own team-mate Pierre Gasly before blasting by Verstappen just before the start of the lap.
A clearly irked Verstappen said "What the f***k is that Alpine doing?" and then repaid the compliment by diving down the inside at the first corner, forcing Ocon wide before the Frenchman nipped back past as the Red Bull driver abandoned his lap.
The incident ruined Ocon's first sector and left him in 17th at the end of the session, while Gasly demonstrated the potential of the A523 by going on to qualify fifth.
Informed that he had failed to make the cut, Ocon told his team: "That's a joke honestly, Verstappen diving into one like crazy."
Ocon and Verstappen famously have some history, having raced each other in F3 in 2014 and tangled in the 2018 Brazilian GP.
Pressed on the Verstappen incident, he insisted that he was trying to stick to the FIA's minimum delta rules.
"The difference between me and him is that I have to do that lap because I had traffic in that first lap," he explained. "And if I don't do the second one, I'm out.
"He has plenty of pace, so he can afford not to do his second lap. But we were not respecting the delta.
"So, we had to go for the lap, we were plus on the delta, there were three cars queuing, we had to go, or we were going to be illegal, and I already got penalised last race for one of these things.
"So it couldn't happen again. I had no choice, I had to go, so yeah, that was it. The difference between me and Max is he's third, and I'm 17th."
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
Ocon's frustrating qualifying session came a day after his chassis was badly damaged when he ran over the water valve cover already hit by Carlos Sainz.
Asked by Motorsport.com about his bad luck in a city famous for gambling, Ocon made it clear that he wasn't happy with how his session panned out.
"It's not only Las Vegas, the whole season, I don't seem to catch a break the whole time," he said. "So it doesn't matter what there is, it's always for us, if it's incidents, if it's problems, whatever it is, it hurts us all the time.
"On the first lap I got traffic in the worst possible sector, in the last corner, and from Turn 7-9. So I lost some time on that first lap.
"And then on the last lap, obviously, we saw what happened. I lost year a good seven and a half tenths or something into Turn 1, and almost did improve by the end.
"It was easily going to be through for us, I think the pace of the car looks promising. And hopefully we can use that tomorrow in the race to catch back up to the field."
Verstappen felt like “a clown” at glitzy Las Vegas F1 opening ceremony
Verstappen felt like “a clown” at glitzy Las Vegas F1 opening ceremony Verstappen felt like “a clown” at glitzy Las Vegas F1 opening ceremony
Horner explains Verstappen’s bizarre F1 ‘Radio Red Bull’ song
Horner explains Verstappen’s bizarre F1 ‘Radio Red Bull’ song Horner explains Verstappen’s bizarre F1 ‘Radio Red Bull’ song
The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder
The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
Perez "wasn't aware" that Red Bull would end Q2 so early in Vegas F1 qualifying
Perez "wasn't aware" that Red Bull would end Q2 so early in Vegas F1 qualifying Perez "wasn't aware" that Red Bull would end Q2 so early in Vegas F1 qualifying
McLaren pursues concept behind Red Bull’s F1 DRS supremacy
McLaren pursues concept behind Red Bull’s F1 DRS supremacy McLaren pursues concept behind Red Bull’s F1 DRS supremacy
Latest news
70th Macau GP live: Watch all the action as it happens
70th Macau GP live: Watch all the action as it happens 70th Macau GP live: Watch all the action as it happens
Law firm launches legal action over F1 Las Vegas GP spectator ejections
Law firm launches legal action over F1 Las Vegas GP spectator ejections Law firm launches legal action over F1 Las Vegas GP spectator ejections
Morbidelli: Espargaro 'has more to be ashamed of than proud' after Qatar MotoGP slap
Morbidelli: Espargaro 'has more to be ashamed of than proud' after Qatar MotoGP slap Morbidelli: Espargaro 'has more to be ashamed of than proud' after Qatar MotoGP slap
Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction
Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience
How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience
How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.