Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Next / Hamilton may not have gone for fastest lap if he had seen wing damage
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Ocon: Floor damage cost me in Saudi F1 podium battle with Bottas

By:

Esteban Ocon says his podium hopes in Formula 1’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were ultimately dashed by a chunk of floor coming off his car two laps from home.

Ocon: Floor damage cost me in Saudi F1 podium battle with Bottas

The Alpine driver had been running third behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen for much of the Jeddah race, before facing a late challenge from Valtteri Bottas.

Although he managed to stave off his Mercedes rival for a while, Ocon ultimately lost a drag race out of the final corner and crossed the finish line just more than one tenth of a second behind.

Speaking about what happened at the end, Ocon said that a drop in performance two laps from home, triggered by part of his floor coming away, what the factor that cost him the most in the end.

“We suddenly lost quite a lot of performance in the last two laps,” he explained.

“There had been quite a lot of contact in that race. In the first start there was some contact with [Yuki] Tsunoda, and then there was the contact with Lewis [Hamilton, at the second restart].

“So we lost a big chunk of the floor two laps from the end, and I was quite a lot slower. I lost quite a lot of my rear grip and I thought it was just my tyre degradation going.

“So I had to use a lot of our battery to keep Valtteri behind. And then, arriving to the flag, we basically derated so we had no hybrid left. That’s why we couldn’t keep him more behind. It's a shame that we lost that performance in the last two laps but we can’t have everything obviously.”

Ocon was handed pole for the second restart, buit said he didn't want to try and keep Hamilton or Verstappen behind

Ocon was handed pole for the second restart, buit said he didn't want to try and keep Hamilton or Verstappen behind

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Ocon’s shot at a podium was made by Alpine electing to keep him out at the first safety car period, which moved him up the order to run fourth when the red flag was called.

He then benefited hugely from the Hamilton/Verstappen moment at Turn 1 of the restart, to eventually be handed the pole spot for the second restart.

Well aware of the championship situation, Ocon did not want to get too involved in fighting the title contenders – but still got caught up in their battle as he tagged Hamilton's front wing.

“I thought they were going to be aggressive with each other, but they hit me as well in the same moment,” he said. “I mean I was expecting it to be a tough fight for sure in the first couple of corners, and I never had the intention of keeping them behind anyway.

“I knew they were going to be a lot faster so I let both of them go. I was not really trying to ruin my time in the race, I was trying to do the fastest time I could, and that was the best way I could do it.

“After that, we needed to keep that third place.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series
Previous article

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series
Next article

Hamilton may not have gone for fastest lap if he had seen wing damage

Hamilton may not have gone for fastest lap if he had seen wing damage
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: Masi's F1 grid swap offer like something from the "souk" Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Masi's F1 grid swap offer like something from the "souk"

Hamilton may not have gone for fastest lap if he had seen wing damage Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton may not have gone for fastest lap if he had seen wing damage

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime
Formula 1

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Esteban Ocon More from
Esteban Ocon
Ocon: Alonso's out-of-the-box thinking 'unprecedented' in F1
Formula 1

Ocon: Alonso's out-of-the-box thinking 'unprecedented' in F1

Ocon: Little set-up tricks behind Alpine F1's Qatar form
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ocon: Little set-up tricks behind Alpine F1's Qatar form

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alpine: Alonso and Piastri won’t face ‘direct comparison’ for ‘23 seat Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso and Piastri won’t face ‘direct comparison’ for ‘23 seat

Alpine: Alonso Qatar F1 podium "a question of a few corners" Qatar GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso Qatar F1 podium "a question of a few corners"

The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph

Latest news

Red Bull: Masi's F1 grid swap offer like something from the "souk"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Masi's F1 grid swap offer like something from the "souk"

Hamilton may not have gone for fastest lap if he had seen wing damage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton may not have gone for fastest lap if he had seen wing damage

Ocon: Floor damage cost me in Saudi F1 podium battle with Bottas
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Floor damage cost me in Saudi F1 podium battle with Bottas

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
2 h
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.