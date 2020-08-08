Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Race in
20 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
110 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Breaking news

Ocon hit with Silverstone grid penalty after Russell block

shares
comments
Ocon hit with Silverstone grid penalty after Russell block
By:
Aug 8, 2020, 2:55 PM

Esteban Ocon has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix after blocking George Russell during qualifying on Saturday.

While passing a slow-moving Antonio Giovinazzi, Renault driver Ocon was caught out on the racing line as Russell came through on a hot lap during Q1 at Silverstone, forcing the Williams to back off.

Russell was quick to complain over team radio about Ocon’s move, saying the Frenchman “massively got in my way” and was “mega dangerous”.

Ocon went on to qualify 11th for Renault, but was braced for a penalty after talking to race engineer Mark Slade over team radio in the garage, saying: “That wasn’t good, Mark.”

When Ocon asked if he would be penalised for the move, Slade replied: “Yes.”

Ocon and Russell were both called to see the stewards about the incident following qualifying, with the brief hearing resulting in a three-place grid drop for Ocon.

“At the exit of Turn 5, Giovinazzi was at the head of three cars and was on an in-lap, Ocon was next, on an out-lap and Russell was on a flying lap,” the stewards’ bulletin reads.

“While Russell approached, the team advised Ocon on the radio about Giovinazzi ahead, but didn’t advise about Russell until very late.

“As Russell approached the two cars ahead, Ocon pulled to the right to overtake Giovinazzi and clearly impeded the much faster Russell.

“The team admitted that they did not assist their driver in this instance which led to the impeding.”

Read Also:

It results in a three-place grid penalty for Ocon, handing a position on the grid to Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz and Romain Grosjean.

Ocon will now start the race from 14th, one place ahead of Russell, who took P15 for Williams.

The incident also saw Ocon pick up one penalty point on his FIA super license, his first for the 12-month period.

Ocon heads into Sunday’s race looking to build on a sixth-place finish at Silverstone last weekend in the British Grand Prix, which was his best result since returning to F1 with Renault.

Sainz says opening up bodywork led to Q2 exit

Previous article

Sainz says opening up bodywork led to Q2 exit

Next article

Bottas: Resolving set-up "deficit" key to pole

Bottas: Resolving set-up "deficit" key to pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Drivers Esteban Ocon
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
2h

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

Four rival F1 teams lodge appeal in Racing Point copying case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Four rival F1 teams lodge appeal in Racing Point copying case

R3 Motorsports, Rob Fuller statements
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

R3 Motorsports, Rob Fuller statements

“Pissed off” Espargaro to appeal Brno lap cancellation
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
36m

“Pissed off” Espargaro to appeal Brno lap cancellation

Brno MotoGP: Zarco takes shock pole for Avintia Ducati
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report
3h

Brno MotoGP: Zarco takes shock pole for Avintia Ducati

Silverstone F2: Ilott takes points lead with feature race win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report
17m

Silverstone F2: Ilott takes points lead with feature race win

Latest news

Struggling Vettel feels he's "going up against a wall"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
28m

Struggling Vettel feels he's "going up against a wall"

Leclerc: Eighth "realistic picture" of Ferrari's pace
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
48m

Leclerc: Eighth "realistic picture" of Ferrari's pace

Bottas: Resolving set-up "deficit" key to pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
59m

Bottas: Resolving set-up "deficit" key to pole

Ocon hit with Silverstone grid penalty after Russell block
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Ocon hit with Silverstone grid penalty after Russell block

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Formula 1

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas grabs pole as Hulkenberg stars

2h
3
NASCAR Cup

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule

4
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

5
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP 01:01
Formula 1
41m

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Latest news

Struggling Vettel feels he's "going up against a wall"
Formula 1

Struggling Vettel feels he's "going up against a wall"

Leclerc: Eighth "realistic picture" of Ferrari's pace
Formula 1

Leclerc: Eighth "realistic picture" of Ferrari's pace

Bottas: Resolving set-up "deficit" key to pole
Formula 1

Bottas: Resolving set-up "deficit" key to pole

Ocon hit with Silverstone grid penalty after Russell block
Formula 1

Ocon hit with Silverstone grid penalty after Russell block

Sainz says opening up bodywork led to Q2 exit
Formula 1

Sainz says opening up bodywork led to Q2 exit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.