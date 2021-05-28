Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 News

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Esteban Ocon believes his new Formula 1 engineering crew has quickly formed an "excellent team" on his side of the Alpine garage, aiding his impressive start to the 2021 season.

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances

Ocon has picked up points in four of the first five races of the year, leading Alpine's charge by outscoring two-time world champion teammate Fernando Alonso 12-5 so far this season.

Ocon's displays have drawn praise from across the F1 paddock, and has helped spark an early start to talks over extending his contract with Alpine beyond the end of the season. 

Read Also:

Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski praised Ocon for being a "significantly improved" driver in 2021, and said the French driver was "bonding better" with new race engineer Josh Peckett, who replaced Mark Slade for this year.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the impact of the change, Ocon said that Peckett played a "massive role" as his race engineer, and was impressed by the motivation being shown by his crew.

"I also have Stuart Barlow as my performance [engineer]. and they've been basically forming that duo back in the Manor days as well," Ocon explained.

"We were working kind of together. They were on Pascal Wehrlein's side back in the day, but they are complementing each other.

"We are making an excellent team altogether, which is motivated, young, and hungry for the same aim as we have, which is performing, extracting, and doing the best we can with what we have in hands.

"I am very pleased of what we are building at the moment, because this is what I wanted for a long time."

Ocon struggled to match former teammate Daniel Ricciardo's form upon making his return to F1 full-time last year, but made a late breakthrough by scoring his first podium at the Sakhir Grand Prix.

Ocon explained that he now felt "a lot better" and "a lot more confident", and that he could get the car into a better performance window to bring out the best in himself.

"I feel like we are setting up the car a lot better, and I've gained a huge amount of performance with that," Ocon said.

"But we started to get that into the last events last year. And I outqualified Daniel in Abu Dhabi, also. So it started to come on the right way towards the end of the year with the podium.

"It started to be quite nice towards the end of year, but we've continued that for the winter, and we've continued that overall in the beginning of the year.

"It's working well at the moment. So I feel good at the moment. I think we're extracting close to the maximum of the car each weekend. And I want to continue like that."

shares
comments

Related video

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

Previous article

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Esteban Ocon
Teams Alpine
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

3
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

1h
4
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

1h
5
Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Latest news
Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances
Formula 1

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances

40m
Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

1h
How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

1h
F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

3h
Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle
Formula 1

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle

5h
Latest videos
Formula 1: How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long 00:46
Formula 1
36m

Formula 1: How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans 00:40
Formula 1
37m

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
8h

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

Formula 1: McLaren's driving style hurting Ricciardo 00:36
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

Formula 1: McLaren's driving style hurting Ricciardo

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

How Ricciardo banished his Monaco F1 ghosts in 2018
Formula 1

How Ricciardo banished his Monaco F1 ghosts in 2018

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Esteban Ocon More from
Esteban Ocon
Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021
Formula 1

Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine Prime
Formula 1

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine

Alpine More from
Alpine
Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression Monaco GP
Formula 1

Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression

Alonso: Alpine has "question marks" after Monaco Q1 exit Monaco GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine has "question marks" after Monaco Q1 exit

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
5h
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Trending Today

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500

Mercedes F1 reveals video of Bottas wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 reveals video of Bottas wheel removal

Norifumi Abe dies in accident
Other bike Other bike

Norifumi Abe dies in accident

Latest news

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.