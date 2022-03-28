Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry? Next / F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”

Esteban Ocon says that his battle with Alpine Formula 1 teammate Fernando Alonso and others in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was “like a go-kart” race.

Adam Cooper
By:
Listen to this article

Ocon started two places ahead of Alonso in fifth but having dropped behind Mercedes' George Russell he had to fend off the Spaniard, the pair trading places several times in the early laps of the race.

Alonso eventually gained the upper hand, while Ocon lost a place to Valtteri Bottas, who along with Kevin Magnussen had been able to join the fight as the Alpine drivers held each other up.

Alonso eventually retired with a yet-to-be determined loss of drive, while Ocon held on to sixth place after a late battle with Lando Norris that was resolved only on the final straight.

Alpine had made it clear to its drivers that as in Bahrain they would be allowed to race each other.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Ocon when asked about his eventful evening. “Good racing with Lando, good racing with Fernando, with Valtteri. It's a completely different philosophy now racing with these cars, it's pretty much like a go-kart race.

“And fighting with Fernando very closely, we were very close in all sessions this weekend, in qualifying, there was less than a tenth separating us. So it's going to be close all year. But that's pushing the team performance up.”

Regarding their personal battle allowing rivals to catch up, Ocon said: “I think of course when you fight, same as in go-karts, you lose time, it's normal.

“But at the time in a one-stop race, track position is quite important. And we were allowed to race by the team. It's always a privilege to race Fernando. It makes me smile.

“He's great on race craft, we know that, he's extremely fast. And the legend himself, fighting, it's always a privilege. It's good that we race so close. And it's good that we can push the team forward.

“I think he didn't lose any speed also from when he was fighting with Lewis [Hamilton] back in 2007, I think. He's like a good wine, he matured with age!”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, battles with Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, battles with Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Alonso stressed that he was well aware that he had to be careful while fighting his teammate, even if their battle looked a little marginal at times.

“We know that before we start that we can race, but never touch each other," he said. "So we never do.

“Of course you need to give extra margin, but everything was fine. We battled in Bahrain already in the first stint, even though we had different strategies there.

“Here we had the same strategy, but for whatever reason my car felt faster this weekend in qualifying and the race, so I could overtake and pull away a little bit.

“And then with Kevin we had a good battle as well, Bottas was very fast, so we had to defend quite strong with Bottas. So yeah, good fights. I think this track obviously with the three consecutive DRS zones gives you that chance.

“I felt that my car was in the window, working a little bit better today, so I had the opportunity to overtake and pull away a little bit. And the main threat as I said was Bottas. He was fast today, and it was not easy to keep him behind.”

Ocon meanwhile was involved in a last lap battle in Jeddah for a second year in a row, but having lost third place in the final metres of the race in 2021 he managed to keep Norris behind this time.

"I have good knowledge from last year, which probably saved me from this year,” he said. “So he overtook me obviously a lap before the end. And this time, I managed to get him back in the last lap. I knew how to manage my battery in comparison to last year. And we managed to keep it under control this time."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry?
Previous article

Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry?
Next article

F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc

F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Norris says Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Norris says Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren

Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title Prime
Formula 1

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: Overtaking in F1 still difficult despite 2022 rules
Formula 1

Alonso: Overtaking in F1 still difficult despite 2022 rules

Top 10 Ferrari F1 drivers ranked: Schumacher, Lauda, Alonso and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Ferrari F1 drivers ranked: Schumacher, Lauda, Alonso and more

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Alpine More from
Alpine
Ocon “one degree” away from having same F1 crash as Schumacher Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Ocon “one degree” away from having same F1 crash as Schumacher

Szafnauer: Aston Martin fate sealed when responsibilities taken away Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Szafnauer: Aston Martin fate sealed when responsibilities taken away

Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide? Prime
Formula 1

Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?

Latest news

Norris says Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris says Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren

Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Japanese GP F1 Ferrari for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1

Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Japanese GP F1 Ferrari for sale

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1

Ferrari has cost cap concern in F1 2022 development war
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari has cost cap concern in F1 2022 development war

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1 Prime

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
1 h
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from Prime

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
5 h
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Prime

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.