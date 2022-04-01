Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Red Bull needs to cut F1 car weight to stay at the front, says Marko Next / F1's Australian GP track changes: What's changed at Albert Park and why?
Formula 1 News

Ocon: Renault F1 engine gains mean Alpine now "not shy of anybody"

Alpine Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon says the latest Renault engine upgrade meant he didn’t have to be “shy of anybody” when battling in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Ocon: Renault F1 engine gains mean Alpine now "not shy of anybody"
Listen to this article

In the early stages of the race, Ocon battled with teammate Fernando Alonso, and he eventually finished sixth after the Spaniard retired with a loss of drive.

At some stages of the race he also fought with other cars, notably the McLaren of Lando Norris in the closing laps of the race, with his sixth place lifting Alpine up to fourth in the early F1 world constructors' standings.

Ocon made it clear that Renault has made a step with its revised power unit which has helped him to fight with rivals, after they missed out on straightline speed performance in 2021.

"Good. I mean, we didn't have to be shy of anybody," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the form of the power unit. "As soon as I had the DRS open I could pass, I could overtake easily the Aston of Nico [Hulkenberg], Lando in the McLaren.

"Who else? I mean Fernando of course was there. I could compare to many different cars, and it was working well for us."

Ocon beat George Russell to fifth on the grid in Jeddah, but he acknowledged that Mercedes is still ahead in the battle to be third-fastest team on race pace.

"[Russell] was faster than us," said the Frenchman. "He was not pulling away as much as we thought, but he was he was still pulling away compared to us.

"So they still have a little bit of race pace advantage clearly and this is something we are going to be working on.

"I think it's been two very strong weekends for the team. Unfortunately it's a shame that Fernando didn't complete the race, because there was a double points finish for the team again. But we've been progressing.

"We've been faster than Bahrain, so that's very good. It's very positive. It's only race two of the year, there's more for us to come as well. And yeah, I'm pretty pleased with coming with that many points at the start of the season."

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Alonso also praised the new engine after the Jeddah race, noting: "I think we are in the ballpark now with the others. We could battle on the straights with other people, here and in Bahrain. So let's see."

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer stressed that the team will have to keep up in the aero development race that will be a focus of the 2022 season with the new cars.

"Super tight, the midfield," Szafnauer said. "Esteban finished best of the rest today and Fernando would have been ahead of him had he not had this problem. So from that regard, we're happy.

"However, the learning curve on this car is so steep, that it's going to be a development race. So we just have to keep adding performance to the car. It is where it is right now.

"But it's not going to be the same tomorrow, unless we add performance, at least at the same rate as the others. And what we try to do is add performance at a quicker rate than the others."

Read Also:

Szafnauer admitted that being close to Mercedes provided extra motivation for the Enstone team.

"On race pace, watching the race here, they are clearly ahead of us. I don't know, but maybe they had some issues in qualifying. We're going to push hard to try to compete with them. But sitting here today, it looks like, they probably have a better race car.

"It's a carrot to keep pushing. It will take us a few races, to have a variety of races, to really assess where we are in the pecking order. And then like I said, it will be a development race this year."

Regarding the Renault power unit, he added: "The guys at Viry, from what I see, have done a great job, and improved the powertrain. They've done wonderful work over the winter. And we have a good base to keep improving."

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull needs to cut F1 car weight to stay at the front, says Marko
Previous article

Red Bull needs to cut F1 car weight to stay at the front, says Marko
Next article

F1's Australian GP track changes: What's changed at Albert Park and why?

F1's Australian GP track changes: What's changed at Albert Park and why?
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Alpine: Alonso and Ocon can race each other if they don’t lose time Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso and Ocon can race each other if they don’t lose time

Perez: F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness" Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Perez: F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title Prime
Formula 1

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race” Saudi Arabian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”

Alonso: Overtaking in F1 still difficult despite 2022 rules
Formula 1

Alonso: Overtaking in F1 still difficult despite 2022 rules

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Alpine More from
Alpine
Ocon “one degree” away from having same F1 crash as Schumacher Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Ocon “one degree” away from having same F1 crash as Schumacher

Szafnauer: Aston Martin fate sealed when responsibilities taken away Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Szafnauer: Aston Martin fate sealed when responsibilities taken away

Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide? Prime
Formula 1

Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?

Latest news

Haas: Schumacher won’t lose confidence after Jeddah F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: Schumacher won’t lose confidence after Jeddah F1 crash

F1's Australian GP track changes: What's changed at Albert Park and why?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Australian GP track changes: What's changed at Albert Park and why?

Ocon: Renault F1 engine gains mean Alpine now "not shy of anybody"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Renault F1 engine gains mean Alpine now "not shy of anybody"

Red Bull needs to cut F1 car weight to stay at the front, says Marko
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull needs to cut F1 car weight to stay at the front, says Marko

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle Prime

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle

The start to the 2022 Formula 1 season has been thrilling, as Ferrari and Red Bull battled for dominance in cars that are more or less matched - but are achieving the laptime in different ways. But, how teams approach development under the new cost cap rules will play a key factor in the title battle going forward

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2022
Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

OPINION: From having no races in America between 2007 and 2012, Formula 1 will now boast three Stateside contests in 2023 when Las Vegas returns to the calendar with a Saturday night race slated for a November slot. It's a big moment for F1, as it shows just how far it has come under the ownership of Liberty Media

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2022
Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton? Prime

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have engaged in two thrilling wheel-to-wheel scraps from the opening two 2022 Formula 1 races. Those haven’t ended in controversy, which has raised a question over how their rivalry compares to Verstappen’s against Lewis Hamilton in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 30, 2022
Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1 Prime

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from Prime

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Prime

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.