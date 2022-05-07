Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Wolff sees no reason to change F1 Drive to Survive format Next / Miami GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Ocon to miss Miami F1 qualifying due to cracked chassis

Esteban Ocon will take no part in Formula 1 qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix due to damage sustained to his car in final practice on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Smith
By:
Ocon to miss Miami F1 qualifying due to cracked chassis
Listen to this article

Ocon lost control of his Alpine A522 car through Turn 13 midway through FP3, causing him to crash into the wall on the right-hand side of the track.

The severity of the impact left Ocon's car with significant damage, and warranted a visit for the Frenchman to the medical centre where staff duly checked and cleared him.

It left Alpine in a race against time to get Ocon's car repaired in time for qualifying, but the team has now confirmed it found a crack in the chassis, meaning he will take no part in the session.

"We can confirm that sadly Esteban won't be taking part in qualifying this afternoon," Alpine said in a short statement.

"His chassis was cracked in the impact with the barrier and cannot be changed in time. Esteban is physically fine and will race tomorrow."

Ocon will race tomorrow with the spare Alpine chassis, which will need to complete the scrutineering declaration again.

Marshals move the damaged car of Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, after a crash

Marshals move the damaged car of Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, after a crash

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The news comes as a setback for Alpine which had been hoping to recover from its first race weekend without points of the year at Imola two weeks ago.

Ocon finished 15th in FP1 before rising to ninth in FP2 at the Miami International Autodrome on Friday. Teammate Fernando Alonso was able to place fourth in final practice, giving the team hope of returning to the points.

Read Also:

Ocon is not the only driver to have been caught out at that part of the circuit, which sweeps out of a stadium section before going uphill to a tight chicane.

Carlos Sainz crashed in FP2 on Friday at the chicane, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen spun and narrowly managed to keep his RB18 car out of the wall at the very end of FP3 on Saturday afternoon.

Valtteri Bottas also lost running on Friday due to a crash at Turn 7 in FP1, meaning he could take no part in second practice later in the day.

shares
comments
Wolff sees no reason to change F1 Drive to Survive format
Previous article

Wolff sees no reason to change F1 Drive to Survive format
Next article

Miami GP qualifying as it happened

Miami GP qualifying as it happened
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Drivers critical of "Mickey Mouse", "Formula E" Miami F1 chicane Miami GP
Formula 1

Drivers critical of "Mickey Mouse", "Formula E" Miami F1 chicane

Russell: Mercedes F1 car was a ‘totally different beast’ in qualifying Miami GP
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes F1 car was a ‘totally different beast’ in qualifying

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Esteban Ocon More from
Esteban Ocon
Ocon says AlphaTauri air line triggered unsafe release penalty Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Ocon says AlphaTauri air line triggered unsafe release penalty

Alpine open to Piastri loan deal in 2023
Formula 1

Alpine open to Piastri loan deal in 2023

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Latest news

Live: Follow the Miami GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow the Miami GP as it happens

Miami open to F1 track changes to make it "as good as we can"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Miami open to F1 track changes to make it "as good as we can"

Why Miami’s mistake generators set F1 track apart
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Miami’s mistake generators set F1 track apart

F1 drivers have asked FIA to clean Miami's first corner
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers have asked FIA to clean Miami's first corner

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Prime

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Mercedes appears revitalised as George Russell topped the practice times on the first day of track running at the new Miami International Autodrome, while both Ferrari and Red Bull hit trouble. Despite this, Red Bull still holds an advantage to worry its rivals.

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The inside story of F1's newest race track Prime

The inside story of F1's newest race track

After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1 Prime

The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1

The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.