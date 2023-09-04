Only Red Bull ‘screw-up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says only Red Bull ‘screwing things up’ itself will prevent it from delivering a clean sweep in Formula 1 this season.
Max Verstappen took a record 10th consecutive F1 victory at the Italian Grand Prix as he overcame a strong challenge from Ferrari to continue Red Bull’s perfect run in F1 2023.
And although there are still eight races to go at a variety of tracks, rivals are sceptical about there being any normal circumstances under which Red Bull’s dominance can be stopped.
For Wolff, whose Mercedes team remains the last non-Red Bull outfit to have won a race when it triumphed at last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix, there is no suggestion that any of the remaining circuits offer a better chance than Monza of stopping Red Bull.
“I think they need to screw it up themselves in order not to win every race this season,” said Wolff, who went on to suggest that it would be an impressive feat if Red Bull secured a perfect win haul.
“And by the way, that's a record I would think is a good one because that is perfection. We didn't make it because our two pushed each other out in Barcelona [in 2016] and then we had an engine failure in Malaysia.”
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images
Wolff's reference to the importance of the clean-sweep record comes after he completely dismissed the value of Verstappen's 10th successive win at Monza.
“For me these kinds of records are completely irrelevant,” he said. “They were irrelevant in our good days in Mercedes, and I don't know how many races we won in a row. I didn't even know that there was a count of how many races you win.
“Therefore, asking me for commenting on some achievement is difficult because it never played a role in my whole life. But the result itself shows that a great driver in a great car is competing on an extremely high level.”
While Red Bull has hailed Verstappen’s record-breaking 10th consecutive win, the team is still not getting carried away about the prospects of going for the clean sweep.
Team principal Christian Horner said that the next race in Singapore would perhaps offer one of the biggest challenges of the season.
“We’ve won 14 races out of 14 so far, so to be leaving the European season undefeated is something we could have never imagined,” he said.
“To win a grand prix is hard enough, to win 14 in a row, or 24 out of the last 25, that means every single member of the team is doing their part.
“We’re racing against some massive opponents, and we're just taking it one race at a time. The next race in Singapore, it’s a street circuit, it's one of the toughest on the calendar. We saw last year how perilous it can be, so we just do our best to keep this momentum running.”
Despite Verstappen continuing his winning streak, Wolff believed that the Italian GP had offered some good entertainment thanks to Ferrari taking the fight to Red Bull.
“I think it's good that Ferrari is on the podium and maybe they deserved it a little bit more,” he said.
“It was quite entertaining at the end, watching it. I had some flashback memories that came up to my mind of are we interfering or are we letting them push each other out?
“I think great, great spectacle for the tifosi. It gave some good entertainment and it's just an unbelievable ambience here. It doesn't go any better than Monza.”
Additional reporting by Megan White
Related video
Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia”
Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia” Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia”
Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race
Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Latest news
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix
Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start
Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.