Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long Next / Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances
Formula 1 Special feature

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

By:

American Formula 1 drivers have been in short supply in the 21st Century, with Scott Speed and Alexander Rossi the only drivers to represent the Stars and Stripes. But several have come close, including a driver who defied convention by embarking on his European sojourn after first getting a taste for Indycar racing.

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

An unlikely sequence of events led Townsend Bell to sample a Jaguar Formula 1 car at Valencia in 2003.

Runner-up to Scott Dixon in the 2000 Indy Lights championship, the Californian romped to the 2001 title and had made his top-flight debut in CART before the end of the year. A promising career lay ahead in Indycar racing, but after a scrappy half-season in 2002 with Pat Patrick's team, Bell found himself on the sidelines facing a career crossroads.

At the age of 27, he moved with his wife to Oxford and signed a two-year contract with Christian Horner's Arden team to contest the International Formula 3000 championship. With no knowledge of any of the circuits, Bell was always going to be up against it - "I didn't have a spectacular rookie season," he admits - and having scored only a single podium at the Hungaroring, was "having some trouble figuring out how we were going to pay" for 2004 with his newly-arrived baby son to support.

A third driver role at an F1 team therefore appeared to be the best way to keep his European dream afloat, and there were two potential options on the table for 2004 - one with BAR and another with Jaguar.

"I knew it would be unrealistic to go straight into a race seat," says Bell, now a regular part of IndyCar's commentary team. "Back then given the amount of testing that factory-backed teams were doing, they needed either a full-time test driver or in the case of BAR Honda, a second full-time test driver."

Bell conducted two straight-line aero tests for the BAR squad as an audition for the second tester job.

"I really enjoyed it," he says. "Even though you're just running up and down on a runway, it required quite a bit of discipline to work through the variable ride-height programmes and speed tests."

Townsend Bell, 2003 F3000 Magny-Cours

Townsend Bell, 2003 F3000 Magny-Cours

Photo by: Motorsport Images

But if that didn't play out as hoped, he had a test lined up with the Ford-owned Jaguar squad after his father-in-law, marketing guru Rod Campbell, made some introductions. As Bell points out, the situation there was "fluid" - Justin Wilson was fighting to hold onto his seat alongside lead driver Mark Webber, with Red Bull-backed Formula 3 Masters winner Christian Klien circling.

"I had some connections on the Ford and Jaguar side in the US," says Bell, "so I leaned in really heavily with 'Hey, I'm the only American that is even remotely poised to be in a Formula 1 team on some level.

"It just felt like you were in a feather with 1000 horsepower. The steering load wasn't particularly heavy because of the power-steering, but the g-force was a great magnitude higher than what I experienced in IndyCar and certainly in F3000" Townsend Bell

"I said: 'I'm hungry, I live here, I've committed' and I managed to convince the Ford people to give me a chance. I was basically the sole American, underfunded guy trying to figure out how to outmanoeuvre Red Bull."

Bell describes the test as "a baptism by fire" that was not helped when Webber, on-hand to shake the car down, had an engine failure and ended up in the gravel.

"When the motor expires, so does the hydraulics and everything else, and there's no power-steering," Bell recalls. "I thought to myself, 'Good Lord, that sounds dangerous! You can't even turn the car if the motor expires!' I'm standing there in the garage waiting for that great moment to drive an F1 car for the first time and now I'm down for three or four hours while they change the motor."

He eventually got out just after lunchtime and was "in a big hurry-up to try and do some laps". Despite his experience of the brutish 900 bhp Lola in CART Indycar, Bell was "frankly unprepared for the demands on my neck" after an afternoon of full fuel running.

"Back then it was Michelin and Bridgestone tyre compounds and I was absolutely shocked by how quickly the tyres deteriorated," he says. "It just felt like you were in a feather with 1000 horsepower. The steering load wasn't particularly heavy because of the power-steering, but the g-force was a great magnitude higher than what I experienced in IndyCar and certainly in F3000. It was a completely different world.

Townsend Bell, Valencia F1 test 2003

Townsend Bell, Valencia F1 test 2003

Photo by: Motorsport Images

"Towards the end of the day, they put me on low fuel and another new tyre run and of course it felt unbelievable. I think on my second flying lap, I started to black out in one of the corners. I was trying to hold my neck up and my range of vision got very narrow. It was like the James Bond black circle closing in and that was it.

"I went off and got stuck in the gravel, didn't hit anything. I got going again, they hauled me out of the gravel, but at that point I was done."

Bell managed a best effort of 1m12.322s, and thinks his times were reasonable given his limited preparation. But the third driver role went to his Arden teammate, F3000 champion Bjorn Wirdheim.

But BAR looked a promising bet until a change in boardroom management at British American Tobacco meant a Brazilian candidate - Enrique Bernoldi - was deemed favourable to an American to promote its Lucky Strike brand. For Bell, it spelled the end of his career in Europe.

"I hung up the phone and I just sank down in my chair," he recalls. "I'd already said no to doing F3000 because I thought this was happening – and CART was on the rocks, the Indy Racing League was looking like a really exciting but super-dangerous endeavour at that time, I didn't know what I was going to do."

Redemption came courtesy of the Panther IRL team, and Bell subsequently became a regular one-off driver at the Indianapolis 500 before finding success in sportscars, with class wins at Le Mans and Daytona and the 2015 IMSA GTD class title. But accepting the call to return to oval racing - following the serious injuries suffered by Kenny Brack at Texas and the death of Tony Renna in an Indianapolis testing shunt – was made with a heavy heart.

"At that point I needed a job," he says. "I'd just had my first son born so it was the first time where I felt I was really racing for a living – 'I need a paycheque, I know it's really dangerous but I'm good on ovals, let's go to work'."

Townsend Bell, Valencia F1 test 2003

Townsend Bell, Valencia F1 test 2003

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Previous article

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Next article

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Townsend Bell
Author James Newbold

Trending

1
IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

3
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

1h
4
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

1h
5
Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Latest news
Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances
Formula 1

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances

40m
Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

1h
How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

1h
F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

3h
Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle
Formula 1

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle

5h
Latest videos
Formula 1: How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long 00:46
Formula 1
36m

Formula 1: How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans 00:40
Formula 1
37m

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
8h

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

Formula 1: McLaren's driving style hurting Ricciardo 00:36
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

Formula 1: McLaren's driving style hurting Ricciardo

More from
James Newbold
Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley
Video Inside
Formula 1

Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley

The Monaco win that started another triple crown Prime
FIA F3

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

Audi to offer LMDh to customer WEC and IMSA teams in '23
WEC

Audi to offer LMDh to customer WEC and IMSA teams in '23

Townsend Bell More from
Townsend Bell
Gavin, Bell to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus at Rolex 24
IMSA

Gavin, Bell to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus at Rolex 24

Bell relieved by Road America win after “crazy” final lap Road America
IMSA

Bell relieved by Road America win after “crazy” final lap

How Lexus is taking on GT racing’s big guns in America
IMSA

How Lexus is taking on GT racing’s big guns in America

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
5h
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Trending Today

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500

Mercedes F1 reveals video of Bottas wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 reveals video of Bottas wheel removal

Norifumi Abe dies in accident
Other bike Other bike

Norifumi Abe dies in accident

Latest news

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.