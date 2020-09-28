Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Original Hamilton points penalty "inappropriate" - Masi

shares
comments
Original Hamilton points penalty "inappropriate" - Masi
By:

Formula 1 race director Michael Masi says that the Russian GP stewards decided that the original points penalty awarded to Lewis Hamilton was "inappropriate" after a post-race review.

Hamilton was awarded two five-second time penalties for conducting two practice starts outside the designated zone beyond the pit exit, and both came with an extra penalty point for his licence.

That put him on 10 penalty points for the ongoing 12 month period, with two more incurred before the Turkish GP automatically triggering a race ban.

However, after the race the stewards spoke to Hamilton and the Mercedes team and in a highly unusual move changed their minds.

They removed the penalty points and instead fined the team €25,000 on the basis that the driver had been told he could use that location for starts.

"The stewards after the race heard from the team, and the driver of car 44," said Masi. 

"So Lewis, and Mercedes spoke to the stewards, at which point it was actually a team instruction to Lewis where he could perform the practice starts.

"And on that basis the stewards have just now rescinded the penalty points on both those decisions, because they thought it was inappropriate. And, as a result, have fined the team €25,000 for that instruction.

"And effectively, yes, it was him driving the car. However, a contributing factor was that his team instructed him to do so at that point, and therefore, they saw fit to revise their decision accordingly."

Masi said the drivers understood where the practice start zone was.

"The practice start location is obviously very circuit specific, and detailed in the event notes. So at every other event Lewis along with all the other drivers has complied with the requirements of where they perform a practice start in accordance with the race director instructions.

"I would say that the reason why we determine where the practice start location is for the safety of all drivers. Everybody is aware of what is actually happening. So we determine its location for a deliberate reason.

"I suggest that there was probably a miscommunication between the team and the driver of car 44. Because obviously, Valtteri [Bottas] and all the other drivers used the exact practice start location where it was, immediately on the right after the pit exit lines.

"Generally, we actually don't paint a box, we just specify the location and have done even before my time, from my understanding. It's very much a circuit specific element of where it is. I think today was just a simple error from that perspective."

Read Also:

Although the penalty points were rescinded, Masi stressed that it was still regarded as an offence that had gained Hamilton an advantage.

"I think you need to have a look at everything on its own merits, and in the stewards' view, performing that practice start in that area was a sporting advantage. And therefore, they thought an appropriate penalty was a sporting penalty.

"The spectrum is wide from a penalty area, and the stewards obviously have the ability to apply any of the penalties in the sporting regulations and in the international sporting code.

"So that's why we have the stewards and the penalties are for them to determine what is most appropriate in the circumstances.

"There was a breach of two elements of the regulations that were highlighted, one being the article within the race director's event notes.

"The second being article 36.1 of the sporting regulations, which states that you must keep a constant speed through the pit exit road, the pit exit road being defined from where the lights are at pit exit, through to the safety car line."

Related video

Sainz believes Sochi's Turn 2 "shouldn't exist"

Previous article

Sainz believes Sochi's Turn 2 "shouldn't exist"

Next article

Hamilton: FIA changing rules to "keep the racing exciting"

Hamilton: FIA changing rules to "keep the racing exciting"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Makino: Being taken out by teammate "unbelievable"
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Makino: Being taken out by teammate "unbelievable"

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP

Rossi and Lorenzo criticise Turn 10 layout changes
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi and Lorenzo criticise Turn 10 layout changes

Ricciardo: Sochi time penalty "lit a fire under my bum"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Sochi time penalty "lit a fire under my bum"

Nurburgring 24h: Drama as leaders crash out, race halted
Video Inside
Endurance Endurance / Race report

Nurburgring 24h: Drama as leaders crash out, race halted

Latest news

Hamilton: FIA changing rules to "keep the racing exciting"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: FIA changing rules to "keep the racing exciting"

Original Hamilton points penalty "inappropriate" - Masi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Original Hamilton points penalty "inappropriate" - Masi

Sainz believes Sochi's Turn 2 "shouldn't exist"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz believes Sochi's Turn 2 "shouldn't exist"

Ricciardo: Sochi time penalty "lit a fire under my bum"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Sochi time penalty "lit a fire under my bum"

Trending

1
Super Formula

Makino: Being taken out by teammate "unbelievable"

3h
2
MotoGP

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP

3
MotoGP

Rossi and Lorenzo criticise Turn 10 layout changes

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Sochi time penalty "lit a fire under my bum"

5
Endurance

Nurburgring 24h: Drama as leaders crash out, race halted

Latest news

Hamilton: FIA changing rules to "keep the racing exciting"
Formula 1

Hamilton: FIA changing rules to "keep the racing exciting"

Original Hamilton points penalty "inappropriate" - Masi
Formula 1

Original Hamilton points penalty "inappropriate" - Masi

Sainz believes Sochi's Turn 2 "shouldn't exist"
Formula 1

Sainz believes Sochi's Turn 2 "shouldn't exist"

Ricciardo: Sochi time penalty "lit a fire under my bum"
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Sochi time penalty "lit a fire under my bum"

Hamilton's penalty points removed by F1 stewards
Formula 1

Hamilton's penalty points removed by F1 stewards

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom 02:24
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali 04:26
Formula 1

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP 01:02
Formula 1

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport 08:49
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.