Previous / Revealed: How McLaren fixed its F1 brake problem Next / Why Hulkenberg's latest F1 comeback is his most challenging yet
Formula 1 Preview

Our predictions for the 2022 F1 season

The new Formula 1 season is just days away, and while teams may be playing coy about their pace, an early pecking order appears to be shaping up.

Listen to this article

Red Bull and Ferrari came away from testing in the strongest shape, but neither team is convinced that Mercedes is truly in trouble despite Lewis Hamilton's fears it may not be able to win a race at present.

Everyone will start from zero in Bahrain, making it the perfect time to make some predictions ahead of the new year.

We asked fans on Twitter and Instagram to pick out their final constructors' championship order, world champion, surprise winner, most improved team, biggest disappointment and boldest prediction, producing some interesting takes to start the year.

Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith and Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas check in from Bahrain to recap all of your views, and give their thoughts on what we could expect ahead of the 2022 season.

