Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

But, overall, the eighth round of the season did not provide much of a show, with the top 10 at the chequered flag in the same order they had qualified.

Our writers give their verdict on the race.

The gaps gambles enlivened things marginally: 1/10 - Alex Kalinauckas

As this is a race-only rating, we must just assess the tedium that inevitably unfolded on Sunday. Taken as a whole weekend, with a non-Red Bull winner again, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in trouble, plus lingering Leclerc 'curse' tension, the rating would be much higher.

But after the Perez/Haas-fest into the Beau Rivage barriers, there was little other action. The gaps building up behind the leaders on hards, plus between the Astons way down the order, made things look as if a crescendo was building.

But pace fluctuation around lapping traffic meant for the McLarens ahead of George Russell this closed again and that was that. Beautifully done by Leclerc, though – a dull Monaco GP was exactly what he wanted and ultimately deserved given his years of heartbreak here at home.

This one won't live long in the memory: 2/10 - James Newbold

There were plenty of exciting motor races on Sunday. But unfortunately, the Monaco Grand Prix wasn't one of them. Kylian Mbappe's arrival to wave the chequered flag was a moment of relief for Charles Leclerc, and for everybody who sat through the 78 laps.

Ultimately, the red flag ended the event as a contest. There was no longer an element of jeopardy that might result from a late caution springing a driver yet to stop into victory contention, as happened in the Formula 2 feature race won by Zak O'Sullivan.

Completing the mandatory tyre changes during the stoppage thrust the race into a long exercise of conserving tyres in which the top 10 starters retained their finishing positions.

Monaco is never renowned for producing brilliant races. But this was one where all the crucial action was condensed into the first 40 seconds.

No action, but it still could have been worse: 3/10 – Ben Vinel

Maybe I'm biased here because I just love watching cars going around this treacherous track regardless of how much action there is, but I didn't find the race more boring than others we've had this season.

Not only is Monaco always spectacular, but the top four was quite tight for a long time, meaning there was little room for error and the make-up of the podium was always uncertain.

Of course, the rule allowing tyre changes in red-flag conditions should be looked at, because it had terrible consequences in this instance – the order of the top 10 didn't change a single time in the last 77 laps!

It is at least refreshing seeing crowd favourite Leclerc break his duck on home turf after suffering so much heartbreak in previous Monaco races – in Formula 1 and even in F2.

The worst F1 race, but at least the feelgood story of the season arrived: 1/10 - Haydn Cobb

Sure, the opening lap clashes were dramatic and exciting, but the early red flag robbed the race of its tiny hope of competition after the first corner at the restart.

To underline that point, the top 10 finished exactly where they started.

Zero overtaking opportunities and zero worthwhile strategy variation means this race gets a point for the feelgood factor of Leclerc, finally, getting his maiden home win.

Monaco is not for everyone: 1/10 - Pablo Elizalde

What an incredible show the Monaco Grand Prix is.

The best drivers in the world pushing the fastest and most technologically advanced racing cars on the planet, inches from the walls on a circuit where a single mistake means they will crash into the barriers.

All that surrounded by the unmatched sights and sounds of celebrities on mega-yachts, and the most glamorous atmosphere of the entire Formula 1 calendar. And don't forget the tradition and its rich history.

Too bad about the racing part of the weekend, though.

Bring on Canada. Or any other circuit, really.