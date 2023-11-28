O'Ward: Moving to F1 after winning Indy 500 would be a "Cinderella story"
McLaren IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward says it would be a "Cinderella story" to move to Formula 1 once he has handed his team a win in the Indianapolis 500.
O'Ward impressed on his latest appearance in McLaren's F1 machinery by finishing second in Abu Dhabi's post-season test, completing 103 laps in the 2023 MCL60 to put himself just 0.269s behind Alpine's leading Esteban Ocon.
The outing came days after being announced as one of McLaren's 2024 reserve drivers, having already completed private tests in the 2021 MCL35 as well as several FP1 sessions.
O'Ward will focus on his 2024 IndyCar campaign before joining the F1 team in his reserve role from September's Singapore Grand Prix onwards.
His Abu Dhabi test is the latest step towards a dream F1 seat, although the 24-year-old Mexican says his priority remains to win an Indy 500 for McLaren after narrowly losing out to Marcus Ericsson in 2022.
When asked if he felt closer to an F1 seat than ever, O'Ward said: "Absolutely, every time you do more FP1s or more testing, that's just more time in the car.
"And that means someone is ultimately believing in you and giving you that opportunity to be ready if those doors do open.
"I'm fully focused on what I have to do in IndyCar because I want to give the 500 win to McLaren, I want to be the one that gives it to them because I've been with them for four years, starting my fifth next year.
"And then it would be quite the Cinderella story to tackle the challenge in Formula 1 and be a contender, not just to come here and have fun."
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
Patricio O'Ward, McLaren MCL60
When asked to expand on his 103-lap test, O'Ward said he was pleased with how he continued finding gains until his final soft-tyre runs.
"From the start of the day to the end of the day, and even from my second to last soft run to my last soft run, the learning that I was doing corner by corner was huge," he explained.
"I think I'm fairly close [to the limit]. I think there's still [a bit] to go, but I got to a really nice place today where I felt like I was on top of the car.
"I did over 100 laps today and my neck was a champ, I'm so proud.
"You have no idea how much work I've done on my neck the past two years. I have destroyed it day and day after day to withstand what these cars are capable of."
O'Ward feels his F1 duties will make him a better driver regardless of his future career path, as he gears up to improve on his fourth place in 2023's IndyCar standings.
"If you want to be a champion, you need to put yourself into these uncomfortable positions in order to grow," he explained.
"It takes a lot of work, a lot of fine detail and it can get really frustrating sometimes, but I've had to work really hard to get where I've gotten to, so for me it's a nice challenge to accept.
"If it ends up happening, fantastic. I know I'm good enough to be here. But if it doesn't, it's just going to make me better everywhere else."
Related video
Ranked! Top 10 best IndyCar race drives of 2023
Ranked! Top 10 best IndyCar race drives of 2023 Ranked! Top 10 best IndyCar race drives of 2023
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2023
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2023 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2023
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Norris: McLaren on right track for F1 2024 challenge
Norris: McLaren on right track for F1 2024 challenge Norris: McLaren on right track for F1 2024 challenge
McLaren agrees F1 deal to lure Monster Energy from Mercedes
McLaren agrees F1 deal to lure Monster Energy from Mercedes McLaren agrees F1 deal to lure Monster Energy from Mercedes
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
Latest news
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know 2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan
RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan
Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments
Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments
Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance
Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race
Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.