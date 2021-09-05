Perez and Latifi set for F1 Dutch GP pitlane starts
Sergio Perez and Nicholas Latifi are set to start Formula 1's Dutch Grand Prix from the pitlane after their teams made changes to the specification of their cars overnight.
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season
Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams
Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win
Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family
Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas
The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet
Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating
The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race
OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself