Subscribe
Previous / Alonso: Something "really wrong" with FIA system for late F1 Saudi GP penalty Next / Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP "too extreme"
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Perez says "pushing for nothing" F1 radio call was about reliability

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez praised Red Bull's decision to allow racing between him and Formula 1 team-mate Max Verstappen, but felt both could have lowered their pace.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Listen to this article

In the final quarter of the race, Verstappen began to report vibrations around the driveshaft with concerning noises at high speed, fearing a repeat of his qualifying failure.

Perez also reported that his brake pedal was beginning to go "long", but both drivers were informed that none of the data on the pitwall was of any immediate concern to the engineers.

Verstappen was continuing to try and cut the gap to Perez, having consistently chipped about a tenth of a second out of his team-mate's advantage per lap.

But Perez was responding with quick laps in turn, and took to the radio to tell his team that he felt "we are pushing without a reason" and "we don't need this".

Asked by Motorsport.com if he was angling for the team to intervene with team orders, Perez responded in the opposite and stated his happiness to race with Verstappen - and was actually more concerned with the reliability scares.

"Obviously they have more information than us, and I think the team did a fantastic job on letting us race," Perez said.

"I just felt like there was a point where, for the last 10 laps or so, we had very similar pace within a 10, faster or slower.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, the Red Bull trophy delegate, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, provisionally 3rd position, on the podium

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, the Red Bull trophy delegate, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, provisionally 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"And I just felt like the gap [if both continued to push] would have been probably a little bit less or a little bit more, but it wouldn't have changed anything.

"I was just thinking about the car. I was having some strange vibrations and obviously what happened to Max [in qualifying] was on the back of my mind today.

"I'm sure it was on the back of the mind of the team as well. So it was just a matter of making sure both cars finished to get maximum points."

Read Also:

Verstappen, having had to perform a recovery drive from 15th on the grid after his qualifying setback, explained that he "didn't mind" having to race his way through the field but was nonetheless unhappy with finishing second.

He called upon the team to assess the reliability further, particularly if both cars are in the title hunt by the season's end.

"We need to make sure we are reliable without any issues. After three positive practice sessions where then of course I had an issue in qualifying, I recovered second, which is good.

"In general, the whole feeling in the team is that everyone is happy, but personally I'm not happy because I'm not here to be second, especially when you are working very hard also back at the factory to make sure that you arrive here in a good state and making sure that everything is spot on.

"Then you have to do a recovery race which I like, I mean, I don't mind doing it, but it's when you're fighting for a championship and when it looks like it's just between two cars, we have to make sure that also the two cars are reliable."

shares
comments

Alonso: Something "really wrong" with FIA system for late F1 Saudi GP penalty

Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP "too extreme"
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Alonso "not in a position" to beat Red Bull in Saudi Arabian F1 GP

Alonso "not in a position" to beat Red Bull in Saudi Arabian F1 GP

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso "not in a position" to beat Red Bull in Saudi Arabian F1 GP Alonso "not in a position" to beat Red Bull in Saudi Arabian F1 GP

What we learned from Friday practice for F1's Saudi Arabian GP

What we learned from Friday practice for F1's Saudi Arabian GP

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

What we learned from Friday practice for F1's Saudi Arabian GP What we learned from Friday practice for F1's Saudi Arabian GP

Latest news

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

SUPC Supercars

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car

Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car

SGT Super GT

Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

Endu Endurance

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride

Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride

Indy IndyCar

Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
GP Racing

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.