Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
FP1 in
00 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Breaking news

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

shares
comments
Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links
By:

Sergio Perez believes he will be able to provide an update on his Formula 1 future “pretty soon” amid links with a possible move to Williams for 2021.

Perez has been looking for a seat since Racing Point opted last month to activate a release clause in his contract for 2021, making room for Sebastian Vettel to join the team.

Perez was linked heavily with a move to either Haas or Alfa Romeo, two of the few teams to hold a vacant seat for next year.

But with Haas seemingly set to bring in F2 driver Nikita Mazepin and one of Ferrari’s juniors, and Alfa Romeo closing in on retaining its existing line-up, an option for Perez has emerged at Williams.

Although Williams announced its line-up of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi for 2021 back in July, the team has since come under new ownership, with Dorilton Capital exploring options to bring in more backing.

When asked by Motorsport.com about the possibility of a switch to Williams for next year, Perez remained coy, but said he hoped to have news on his plans in the near future.

“As I’ve said before, I haven’t signed anything,” Perez said. "So I think at the moment, there’s not a lot that I have to report or say.

“I think the season is coming to an end, so it’s getting close, and I should be in a position to say something pretty soon I think.

“Up to now, I don’t think there’s a lot of point in giving away anything, because I want to keep my negotiations private.

“I think we’ve got to be respectful of all the teams that we’re talking to. So there is no point to discuss anything at the moment.”

Read Also:

Should Perez land a seat at Williams, it is likely that Mercedes junior Russell would be the driver to give up his seat, with teammate Latifi already bringing sizeable financial backing to the team.

Russell said on Thursday that he had “no concerns” about his Williams F1 future as he had a firm contract in place for next year.

Perez acknowledged that there were not many teams he could speak to about an F1 drive for next year given that most have already finalised their line-ups.

“There are not many teams out there - actually very, very few teams,” Perez said. “It’s not like a number, but there are very few teams out there that have a good project.”

Related video

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing

Previous article

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing

Next article

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Sergio Perez
Teams Williams , Racing Point
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Magnussen interested in possible IndyCar switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen interested in possible IndyCar switch

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice

BMW could give new M4 GT3 car early DTM debut
DTM DTM / Breaking news

BMW could give new M4 GT3 car early DTM debut

Latest news

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

50m
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Formula 1

Magnussen interested in possible IndyCar switch

4
Formula 1

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice

43m
5
DTM

BMW could give new M4 GT3 car early DTM debut

Latest news

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality
Formula 1

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice
Formula 1

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links
Formula 1

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing

Mercedes makes power unit part changes after Bottas failure
Formula 1

Mercedes makes power unit part changes after Bottas failure

Latest videos

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1 02:39
Formula 1
1h

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners

Red Bull RB16 front wing 00:55
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 front wing

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments 04:56
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps 01:45
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.