Previous / Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix Next / Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Perez: Mazepin and Norris moves cost me recovery to sixth

By:

Sergio Perez believes incidents with Nikita Mazepin and Lando Norris cost him a possible sixth-place finish in the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix after starting in the pit lane.

Perez: Mazepin and Norris moves cost me recovery to sixth

Perez dropped out in Q1 at Zandvoort on Saturday after failing to get a final lap in the opening session, prompting Red Bull to take a fresh power unit that resigned the Mexican to a pit lane start.

The Mexican managed to fight his way back to eighth place at the chequered flag after a late stint on soft tyres saw him pass Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon to claw his way into the points.

But Perez had been forced into an early pit stop after flat-spotting his hard tyres when trying to pass Haas driver Mazepin, switching to mediums after only eight laps.

Perez then had a run-in with Norris in the closing stages when trying to pass around the outside at Turn 1, resulting in contact between the two drivers.

While Perez felt the team had “managed to minimise the damage” after his qualifying setback, he believed that a top-six finish would have been on the cards without the two incidents.

“Our race was really complicated a lot,” Perez explained.

“With Nikita in the beginning, I flat-spotted my tyres. He moved really late on the braking, and just to avoid him I flat-spotted my tyres, I had to come in and basically start our race again, and I think that cost us probably P6.

“Apart from that it was a sensible race, apart from the touch with Lando as well, which cost a lot of right-hand side of the floor, it took away and I think that also cost us P6.

“But the positive is obviously Max [Verstappen] won the race for the team, and we have our new engine so we're good for the rest of the year.”

Perez felt he had “nowhere to go” thanks to Norris’s move at Turn 1, calling it “unnecessary”, but the McLaren driver made clear he was not willing to simply give up the position without a fight.

“I'm not going to make his life easy, you know?” Norris said.

“I think we can just be happy with racing him. He's in a Red Bull, he's in the quickest car on the track. I think any driver, no matter who it is, no matter if we were just purely racing against Max or Lewis [Hamilton] or whoever on track, you've got to treat them all the same.

“I’m not going to make his life easy because I want those points just as much as he does. So yeah, I tried, I squeezed him a little bit but I didn't force him all the way off the track or anything like that so we both fought each other hard.

“He backed out quite a bit into Turn 1 and I just didn't want to give him a lot of room. I gave him enough, just not all the world. He still managed to get past, none of us crashed, and I think he still went on to overtake another one, so yeah, nothing to say.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner praised Perez for a “fantastic” recovery drive after taking the penalty and the first lap flat spot.

“He was the only guy I could see really overtaking,” Horner said.

“To come back there into the points [and score] important points for us today, yeah, it was a very strong race for him.”

Related video

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

Previous article

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

Next article

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022
Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive
Formula 1

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

14m
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

42m
Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022
Formula 1

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

58m
Perez: Mazepin and Norris moves cost me recovery to sixth
Formula 1

Perez: Mazepin and Norris moves cost me recovery to sixth

1 h
Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

2 h
Luke Smith
Luke Smith
Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

Mercedes felt "behind the curve" at Zandvoort after Friday struggles Dutch GP
Formula 1

Mercedes felt "behind the curve" at Zandvoort after Friday struggles

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime
Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
Perez set for back-of-grid start in Dutch GP after engine change Dutch GP
Formula 1

Perez set for back-of-grid start in Dutch GP after engine change

Perez allowed to join Belgian GP from pitlane if car repaired during delay Belgian GP
Formula 1

Perez allowed to join Belgian GP from pitlane if car repaired during delay

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
42m
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
2 h
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Prime

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead

Formula 1
3 h
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2021
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Prime

How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Prime

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021

