Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Alpine is banking on new approach to deliver F1 glory Next / 2021 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Perez: No point discussing Red Bull F1 team orders scenario yet

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Sergio Perez thinks there is no point in speaking to his Red Bull Formula 1 bosses about potential team orders in his home Mexican Grand Prix until the eve of the race.

While Perez has a golden chance to grab a victory that would delight the local crowd, he is well aware that Red Bull’s priority will be in ensuring his teammate Max Verstappen maximises his points.

One potential scenario is that Perez could be leading the race from Verstappen on Sunday, before being told to move aside and let the second car through.

Such a move would be tough to accept for Perez and his fans, but fully understandable from the world championship perspective.

Perez is well aware of the intrigue surrounding such circumstances coming to life, but says it is not something that needs to be talked about with Red Bull until much closer to the race.

“I don't see much point in discussing that now,” he said. “I think probably we will see where we are on Saturday and if it's worthwhile having that conversation.

“Right now, there's no guarantee that we're going to be in that position. I think it will be a great problem to have as a team. But right now, we haven't discussed anything.”

Although Red Bull will do all it can to ensure Verstappen extends his lead in the world championship, Perez has faith that the outfit is fully behind his own victory ambitions.

"I'm pretty sure that the whole team, Red Bull, everyone wants me to win this weekend,” he said.

“I think everyone is so enthusiastic, everyone at my team, the crowd. You know, it's a very special venue for us. And yeah, it's a very intense fight.

“We'll see through the race, but I'm pretty sure that everyone in the team...if there's a race they want me to win, it's this one, so I am sure I have full support from everyone in my team.”

Read Also:

Verstappen’s former teammate Daniel Ricciardo has suggested that if he was asked to move over and sacrifice a home win, he would refuse.

“Right now my answer is no, I would not,” said the McLaren driver. “If it was the last race of the season and that position swap literally meant the world title or not, then maybe that's a more complex decision making process.

“But I mean a home win, that's like the thing that you dream of as a kid. If obviously you've earned it on track, then yeah, I feel like it should be yours for the taking.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why Alpine is banking on new approach to deliver F1 glory
Previous article

Why Alpine is banking on new approach to deliver F1 glory
Next article

2021 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

2021 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles
Formula 1

What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning
Video Inside
General

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime
Formula 1

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Latest news

Insider’s guide: How an F1 race weekend works
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Insider’s guide: How an F1 race weekend works

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
1 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.