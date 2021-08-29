Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes holds out hope Spa set-up choice will still pay off Next / Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Perez out of Belgian F1 GP after pre-race crash

By:

Sergio Perez will not start Sunday's Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix after crashing en route to the grid in wet conditions at Spa.

Perez out of Belgian F1 GP after pre-race crash

Red Bull driver Perez had been due to start from seventh on the grid, but lost control of his car while going through Les Combes during his reconnaissance laps ahead of the race.

Perez crashed front first into the barrier on the right-hand side of the circuit, leaving the car with significant damage to the front suspension.

Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley informed race director Michael Masi over team radio that the "right front suspension damage is too extreme for us to continue".

Perez was told by his engineer on the radio: "That's us done, so kill the engine."

Perez duly hopped out of the car, which was been lifted away by a trackside crane.

It comes as a blow to Red Bull as it looked to reclaim the lead of the constructors' championship from Mercedes, having slipped to 12 points behind at the last race in Hungary.

Perez's teammate, Max Verstappen, will start the race from pole position, while Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will line up third and 13th respectively.

Heavy rain has fallen throughout the day at Spa, with a number of drivers reporting low grip and visibility during their laps to the grid.

Hamilton told his Mercedes team over the radio there was "no grip out here", while Williams' George Russell - who will line up P2 on the grid - said visibility was "very poor".

"Even when I was about six seconds behind the car ahead, I couldn't see down the straight," Russell added. Drivers completed all of their laps to the grid on the full wet tyres.

Rain on Saturday caused qualifying to be delayed by 10 minutes before ultimately being red flagged in Q3 following a crash for Lando Norris as conditions worsened.

Perez's crash means that only 18 cars will start Sunday's race from the grid, with Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen starting from the pit lane after his team changed the specification of his rear wing. Perez's P7 grid slot will be left empty.

The start of the race has been delayed due to heavy rain, with an eventual start set to take place behind the safety car.

Race control announced in the lead-up to the planned start of the race at 1500 local time at Spa that the formation laps would take place behind the safety car, which ultimately come out of the planned race distance.

But the decision was then taken to delay proceedings by an initial 10 minutes before pushing the start of the formation lap out to 1515 local time, and then again to 1520 under the current plan.

shares
comments
Mercedes holds out hope Spa set-up choice will still pay off

Previous article

Mercedes holds out hope Spa set-up choice will still pay off

Next article

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian F1 GP after pre-race crash

1 h
2
NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

8 h
3
Formula 1

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

9 h
4
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

19 h
5
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

Latest news
Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens

1 h
Perez out of Belgian F1 GP after pre-race crash
Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian F1 GP after pre-race crash

1 h
Mercedes holds out hope Spa set-up choice will still pay off
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes holds out hope Spa set-up choice will still pay off

2 h
Williams explains "risky but clever" Spa qualifying strategy
Formula 1

Williams explains "risky but clever" Spa qualifying strategy

2 h
Sainz: Ferrari's struggles at wet Spa "not normal"
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's struggles at wet Spa "not normal"

3 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Belgian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
21 h

Starting Grid for the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Verstappen 01:00
Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash

Formula 1: Verstappen fastest in FP2 before crash causing red flag 00:58
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen fastest in FP2 before crash causing red flag

Formula 1: Red Bull extend Perez's contract for 2022 00:50
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull extend Perez's contract for 2022

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP 01:55
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes holds out hope Spa set-up choice will still pay off Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes holds out hope Spa set-up choice will still pay off

Norris takes five-place grid penalty at Spa after gearbox change Belgian GP
Formula 1

Norris takes five-place grid penalty at Spa after gearbox change

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
Perez knew before summer break that Red Bull F1 future was secure
Formula 1

Perez knew before summer break that Red Bull F1 future was secure

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Trending Today

Perez out of Belgian F1 GP after pre-race crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian F1 GP after pre-race crash

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

How F1's new wet weather standing starts will work
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's new wet weather standing starts will work

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa pole, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa pole, Russell stars

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Prime

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
3 h
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps Prime

How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle Prime

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021

Latest news

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens

Perez out of Belgian F1 GP after pre-race crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian F1 GP after pre-race crash

Mercedes holds out hope Spa set-up choice will still pay off
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes holds out hope Spa set-up choice will still pay off

Williams explains "risky but clever" Spa qualifying strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains "risky but clever" Spa qualifying strategy

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.